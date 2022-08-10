Customer feedback used to develop Telesystem marketing campaign

A Toledo-area company is using customer feedback to launch a new national marketing campaign.

Telesystem, which provides voice communication, infrastructure, and cybersecurity to customers across the country, has launched a campaign titled “IT’s About Trust.”

The marketing initiative is driven by customer data, which has been extensively gathered and analyzed, said Stephanie Revill, the marketing manager for Telesystem who spearheaded the campaign’s development.

“A lot of it came down to trust. That’s where the whole process started,” Mrs. Revill said. “When we asked them the main reason for choosing us, they said it was because they trust us.”

The survey results were not a surprise for Telesystem Chief Revenue Officer Bruce Wirt.

“Customers trust us with their connection to the world and making sure that they are both secure and efficient,” Mr. Wirt said. “There is such complexity with IT and cybersecurity especially, and people need a provider that they can trust so that they can sleep well at night. They want to know that their work is going to be safe in the morning and they can complete their business transactions.

Located in Northwood, Telesystem is owned by Block Communications Inc., which also owns The Blade.

Founded 25 years ago, Telesystem services businesses in 45 states and four countries. Customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, financial institutions, government offices, and multi-location retail establishments.

In addition to trust, the marketing campaign highlights the company’s reliability and responsiveness.

Responsiveness, when a problem does come up, was also listed as an important aspect of their service, Mrs. Revill said.

“We have a U.S.-based support team that can answer calls 24/7,” she said.

The customer information is generated from extensive customer surveys.

“We survey every customer and every customer interaction from every customer, and our net promoter score is a positive…[it] is in the elite category,” Mr. Wirt said.

The two-year campaign includes print and digital ads that will run across the country as well as television spots that will run in the Toledo and Lima regions and in markets in Illinois and Kentucky. In addition, commercials will run on a variety of digital platforms in other states.

As part of the campaign, Telesystem’s website was also revamped, with content focused on statistics that are based on customer experience, case studies, and testimonials that reflect the new messaging.