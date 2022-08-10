ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Water restored to nearly all of Newark; boil advisory still in place

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDsem_0hCMapoZ00

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Water service has been restored to nearly all of the areas in Newark that were impacted by the water main break in Belleville Tuesday, but the boil water advisory still remains in place until further notice, city officials said.

“We have made outstanding progress on controlling this leak from the water main break from the beginning, and I thank our Water and Sewer Utilities team for their round-the-clock efforts to do so,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

Full water pressure should be at 100% by Wednesday evening, officials said.

However, residents are advised to continue boiling their water before using it or use bottled water until the water supply can be tested, officials said. Boiling the water will help kill any bacteria or organisms that may be in it.

For most of Tuesday, about three-quarters of Newark and neighboring Belleville had little or no water and were under “water emergency” status after the 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park.

Newark firefighters and police were working to help remove a private vehicle stuck in a sinkhole related to the break, the city’s Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

“The leak on the water main break has been isolated, the vehicle obstruction removed, and excavation has begun to uncover the water main,” Kareem Adeem, director of the Department of Water and Sewer Utilities, said in a statement Wednesday.

PIX11’s Aaron Feis and James Ford contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Newark lifts boil water advisory issued after water main break

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The boil water advisory for areas in Newark impacted by the water main break in Belleville is no longer in effect, Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday. The boil water advisory was issued after a 72-inch water main burst in Branch Brook Park in Belleville on Tuesday. As a safety measure, residents […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Boil Water Advisory UPDATE 8-10-22

This is an Emergency Announcement from the Township of Bloomfield. Due to a watermain break on the City of Newark supply line in Belleville yesterday morning, the township remains under a boil water advisory. You will be advised of any updates to this notice. While the township’s water pressure has...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
PIX11

East Harlem NYCHA residents outraged by water, elevator issues

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says elevators in her NYCHA building are out of service and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month. Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Cloudy tap water has East Village NYCHA residents worried

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Decent drinking water from the tap is something many of us take for granted, but not a group of East Village residents from the Jacob Riis Houses who say their tap water is undrinkable. “Look at how cloudy this water is. Wow,” said Leslie Bright Reid, a resident of Jacob […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
BAYONNE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Service#Water Pressure#Boiling#Water Supply#Urban Construction
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Just Fish Bar + Grill Opens in Newark

Just Fish Bar & Grill, a seafood and soul food restaurant, has opened up in Newark at 27 Halsey Street. With its motto, ‘fresh from the sea to your table,’ this spot aims to serve delicious and sustainable seafood. Owner Gary Simpson previously ran Just Fish Cafe at 57 William Street for almost 30 years — and this new spot is his latest venture into furthering the reach of his southern seafood eats. Diners can expect to find shrimp, scallops, catfish, chicken, fries, wings, and more. Read on to learn all about Newark’s latest seafood addition, located at 27 Halsey Street.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Congestion pricing debate resumes as feds review proposals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The plan for congestion pricing is shifting into high gear.  Some officials from Nassau County spoke out Wednesday after the draft scenarios were released by the MTA. Click here to read the document and comment.  The idea of congestion pricing has been talked about for decades. In 2019 it was approved by […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items

The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy