Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
KTUL

Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
KTUL

Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
KTUL

Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
KTUL

Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
KTUL

Green Country school districts focus on security as students return

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following the tragedy in Uvalde, school districts have increased focus on security. As schools return over the next few weeks, districts across Green Country are busy going over plans and some are even doing active shooter training. “It’s not a one-time thing, it’s a constant...
KTUL

Goo Goo Dolls to come to Tulsa in November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Goo Goo Dolls have announce they will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 12. Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements.
News On 6

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
KTUL

More than 20-year tradition continues at Bishop Kelley on first day of school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bishop Kelley High School continued a more than 20-year tradition as students headed back to class Thursday. Upperclassmen welcome incoming freshmen each year with the annual Kiss Your Mom Goodbye tradition where students kiss their moms goodbye as they start their first day of high school.
