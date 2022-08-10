Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
KTUL
Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
KTUL
Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
YWCA opens south Tulsa location to help serve more immigrants and refugees in community
TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America. In 1914, YWCA Tulsa was founded. Today, YWCA has three Tulsa locations. One in midtown, one in east Tulsa, and the newest site is in south Tulsa. In 1921, a north...
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Substitute teachers needed as Oklahoma students return to class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Substitutes are often thought of as the people who fill in when a teacher is sick, but right now a lot of schools need substitutes just to make sure our kids get a good education. "We do have some special education teacher openings, so there...
KTUL
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
KTUL
Green Country school districts focus on security as students return
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following the tragedy in Uvalde, school districts have increased focus on security. As schools return over the next few weeks, districts across Green Country are busy going over plans and some are even doing active shooter training. “It’s not a one-time thing, it’s a constant...
KTUL
Goo Goo Dolls to come to Tulsa in November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Goo Goo Dolls have announce they will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 12. Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family remembers life, legacy of Dwain Midget
The City of Tulsa’s Working in Neighborhoods Director, Dwain Midget, passed away last week. His family is remembering his life and legacy as they lay him to rest this weekend.
Union 8th Grade Center introduces new cell phone policy
TULSA, Okla. — Union 8th grade students will start a new school year with a stricter approach to cell phone use in class. The new policy asks students to turn their phone off completely “from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.”. School officials...
Barbeque, Beer & Cigars: A fundraiser for a great cause, the Tulsa Boys’ Home
TULSA, Okla. — It’s that time of year again! The Barbecue, Beer and Cigars annual fundraiser for the 21 and older is happening Thursday night. The event will be held at NEFF Brewing in downtown Tulsa from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. There will be scotch tasting, each ticket purchased...
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
News On 6
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
KTUL
Nearly a third of Tulsa Fire aerial ladders failed annual certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For someone in a burning building, aerial ladders can be the stairway to safety. "When you need a ladder to make an immediate intervention, effect a rescue, that's really the only tool that can do the job,” explained Matt Lay, president of Tulsa IAFF Local 176.
KTUL
More than 20-year tradition continues at Bishop Kelley on first day of school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bishop Kelley High School continued a more than 20-year tradition as students headed back to class Thursday. Upperclassmen welcome incoming freshmen each year with the annual Kiss Your Mom Goodbye tradition where students kiss their moms goodbye as they start their first day of high school.
Comments / 0