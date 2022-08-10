Read full article on original website
Bank robber grabs officer's gun and fires during a scuffle
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt. Police said the incident was reported...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
WOWT
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
News Channel Nebraska
Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
iheart.com
One person dead following Friday morning shooting at north Omaha apartment
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a north Omaha housing authority apartment building. Omaha Police say around 8:45 Friday morning officers were called to the Florence Tower, near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found one person dead inside one of the apartments. The victim's identify has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
KETV.com
Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-O inmate back in custody, arrested by LPD
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after he went missing in June. Authorities said that Semaji Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on new charges. These charges include delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
klin.com
Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by Lincoln Police. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of CCC-O on June...
KETV.com
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation
UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
WOWT
Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.
KETV.com
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer resigned, domestic violence charge dropped
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an officer has resigned. The 34-year-old former officer, Brittney Taylor, was arrested by police in January following a domestic disturbance incident. Officials say her girlfriend had injuries to her face and head as a result. According to prosecutors, they've dropped the misdemeanor domestic...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
