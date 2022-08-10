Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
localocnews.com
BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Some Orange County school or special districts have filing deadline extended for November election
Those interested in running for certain school district and special district offices now have more time to file a declaration of candidacy with the Registrar of Voters, because an eligible incumbent did not file. Only new candidates for the 20 offices listed below can file during the extension period, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman
On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group
A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
localocnews.com
Molina Healthcare of California donates school supplies and essentials to college-bound foster youth in Los Angeles County
Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), as part of the Molina College Angels Program, collaborated with United Friends of the Children (UFC) to donate hundreds of school supplies and other essentials for foster youth transitioning from high school to college. The partnership is part of Molina’s ongoing efforts to increase whole-health outcomes among underserved populations.
localocnews.com
OC Sheriff’s Department informs public how to “Know Your Limit” on alcohol intake
On Wednesday, August 10, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department had deputies at the Orange County Fair educating the public on how to monitor their alcohol intake and “Know Your Limit.”. The “Know Your Limit” program is intended to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Anaheim Confidential fundraiser returns to Anaheim Police Department
An innocent man murdered by a merciless suspect. Join Anaheim Homicide Detectives as they unravel a violent murder and track down the suspect on the run. True-crime fans won’t want to miss this live presentation told by the APD Homicide Detectives who were on the case. In its fifth...
localocnews.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
localocnews.com
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected...
localocnews.com
30th Annual Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Fishing Derby on the Pier coming August 20
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach, with major sponsors Ganahl Lumber and Southland Credit Union, invite you to the 30th Annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids. The Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier. Registration will take place at...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing
There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
localocnews.com
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway to offer “slice of Italy” in Long Beach
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway is a chance to slow down, ditch life’s distractions, and reconnect with loved ones over Fiorucci’s authentic Italian recipes in an atmosphere like no other. Enjoy a free slice of Italy in Long Beach at Anchors Away Boat Rentals on August 21, 2022 from...
localocnews.com
April 2023 dates set for 58th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup
Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023. In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am...
localocnews.com
2022 St. Margaret’s Football Preview: Tartans Welcome Challenge in New Public-School League
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Honoring Our Fallen invites you to their 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022
Honoring Our Fallen would be honored with your presence at our 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Our annual “A Hero Remembered…Never Dies” formal event will be a night...
localocnews.com
Ramen Shack Closes After Less Than a Year of Being Open
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0