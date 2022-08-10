ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman

On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
ROSSMOOR, CA
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group

A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Molina Healthcare of California donates school supplies and essentials to college-bound foster youth in Los Angeles County

Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), as part of the Molina College Angels Program, collaborated with United Friends of the Children (UFC) to donate hundreds of school supplies and other essentials for foster youth transitioning from high school to college. The partnership is part of Molina’s ongoing efforts to increase whole-health outcomes among underserved populations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Anaheim Confidential fundraiser returns to Anaheim Police Department

An innocent man murdered by a merciless suspect. Join Anaheim Homicide Detectives as they unravel a violent murder and track down the suspect on the run. True-crime fans won’t want to miss this live presentation told by the APD Homicide Detectives who were on the case. In its fifth...
ANAHEIM, CA
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 12, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing

There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
April 2023 dates set for 58th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup

Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023. In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am...
LONG BEACH, CA
2022 St. Margaret’s Football Preview: Tartans Welcome Challenge in New Public-School League

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Ramen Shack Closes After Less Than a Year of Being Open

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

