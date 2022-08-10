Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
vegas24seven.com
Action Bronson Brings a Taste of New York to Brooklyn Bowl, October 15
Rapper, television personality and New York Times best seller Action Bronson is taking his high energy performances from the streets of Queens to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for a one-night performance on Saturday, October 15. With countless accolades and a storied entertainment career spanning over a decade, Action Bronson continues...
Raiders
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday
HENDERSON, Nev. – Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers in the performance of our National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium. No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself - Wayne Newton.
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
vegas24seven.com
Eli Young Band, Dylan Scott, Thompson Square Lead All-Star Lineup for 95.5 The Bull’s Country in the Cove 2022
Eli Young Band, Dylan Scott, Thompson Square Lead All-Star Lineup for. WHAT: 95.5 The Bull, Las Vegas’ New Country, has partnered with the Lake Mead. Yacht Club once again for its previously announced 7th annual event, Country in. the Cove 2022, on August 14, 2022, at Cowabunga Bay Water...
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2022
Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Rob Zombie, Los Bukis, Silk Sonic, Ne-Yo, and more.
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Is Open at Wynn and Spring Mountain
The “level-up” chicken brand from the team behind Sparrow + Wolf is finally here
travelawaits.com
7 New And Unique Things To Do On The Las Vegas Strip
Vegas is always reinventing itself, and this year has been especially exciting with a variety of new shows, attractions, musical offerings, and restaurants. Whether you’re interested in digital museums, virtual reality shows, or something unique from the legendary Cirque du Soleil, you will not be disappointed. My husband, Jason,...
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
lasvegasmagazine.com
These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for
Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
Las Vegas Weekly
The Jonas family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen keeps it homey on the Las Vegas Strip
You wouldn’t expect a Southern diner founded in the owner’s hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, to find its way to the Las Vegas Strip for a second location. But the family behind Nellie’s Southern Kitchen happened to have some special connections. Kevin Jonas Sr.—father of Kevin, Joe...
Americajr.com
WATCH: MSG Sphere construction update and U2 concert announcement
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the world famous Las Vegas Strip to provide an update on construction for the all-new MSG Sphere. Rock band U2 will be the first to perform inside the new entertainment venue when it opens in 2023. We’ve been following the construction of the MSG sphere since it began in sept 2018. The $1.8 billion facility is located just east of The Venetian resort. The MSG sphere will feature 17,500 theatre style seats and 23 executive suites on the inside. In addition, It will feature the worlds largest LED screen. Look for the MSG sphere to host concerts, award shows and the possibility of boxing and mixed martial arts as well as Esports tournaments.
Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide
Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price! Traveling can be a fun and exciting experience but you want to make it affordable. When it comes to planning the perfect travel experience, finding the best price is super important. From planning travel arrangements to accommodations and activities, you...
Eater
Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13. While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining,...
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show
It sounds like Rick Harrison’s net worth is getting another boost. He and his Pawn Stars co-stars are taking their show on the road for a spin-off series set to premiere this fall. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and...
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
2 LVMPD officers go above and beyond on the Las Vegas Strip
Three lives were changed for the better after a patrol shift on one of the pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Dorsey is a top spot for cocktail fans in Las Vegas
If you’re looking for sexy ambience and some of the best cocktails on the Strip, head to The Dorsey. This bar and lounge is a favorite among the Vegas industry and loved for its lush surroundings, cool soundtrack of R&B, underground hip-hop and old-school jams and its inventive cocktail recipes.
territorysupply.com
6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
