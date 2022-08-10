ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

wdfxfox34.com

The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV

Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Action Bronson Brings a Taste of New York to Brooklyn Bowl, October 15

Rapper, television personality and New York Times best seller Action Bronson is taking his high energy performances from the streets of Queens to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for a one-night performance on Saturday, October 15. With countless accolades and a storied entertainment career spanning over a decade, Action Bronson continues...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raiders

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers in the performance of our National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium. No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself - Wayne Newton.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952.  To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
travelawaits.com

7 New And Unique Things To Do On The Las Vegas Strip

Vegas is always reinventing itself, and this year has been especially exciting with a variety of new shows, attractions, musical offerings, and restaurants. Whether you’re interested in digital museums, virtual reality shows, or something unique from the legendary Cirque du Soleil, you will not be disappointed. My husband, Jason,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jimi Hendrix
Scott Conant
Jake Shimabukuro
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for

Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

WATCH: MSG Sphere construction update and U2 concert announcement

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the world famous Las Vegas Strip to provide an update on construction for the all-new MSG Sphere. Rock band U2 will be the first to perform inside the new entertainment venue when it opens in 2023. We’ve been following the construction of the MSG sphere since it began in sept 2018. The $1.8 billion facility is located just east of The Venetian resort. The MSG sphere will feature 17,500 theatre style seats and 23 executive suites on the inside. In addition, It will feature the worlds largest LED screen. Look for the MSG sphere to host concerts, award shows and the possibility of boxing and mixed martial arts as well as Esports tournaments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Virtuoso#Resorts#String Instrument#Rocks Lounge
OK! Magazine

Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide

Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price! Traveling can be a fun and exciting experience but you want to make it affordable. When it comes to planning the perfect travel experience, finding the best price is super important. From planning travel arrangements to accommodations and activities, you...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Dorsey is a top spot for cocktail fans in Las Vegas

If you’re looking for sexy ambience and some of the best cocktails on the Strip, head to The Dorsey. This bar and lounge is a favorite among the Vegas industry and loved for its lush surroundings, cool soundtrack of R&B, underground hip-hop and old-school jams and its inventive cocktail recipes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
territorysupply.com

6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada

Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

