FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project
After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Lafourche Parish Government partnered with...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
WDSU
Council members urge Entergy New Orleans to clarify bill credit application process
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans appeared before the New Orleans City Council again on Wednesday, answering questions about how the utility company plans to help customers combat skyrocketing bills. On Tuesday, the company announced it would distribute $1.1 million to qualifying customers in the form of $150 bill...
Here's how to get a $150 credit on your Entergy bill
NEW ORLEANS — Open your Entergy bills lately — you better hang on to your wallet. “It went from $239 a month to $570 a month,” Entergy Customer Ledonia Jullien said. “It is totally ridiculous.”. “We tried all different kinds of way to lower it down...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property
NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
fox8live.com
City Council committee debates utility bill assistance for residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council utility committee met most of the day in an effort to assist residents who are having problems with high bills from Entergy, and the Sewerage and Water Board. The council has some new powers to help deal with chronic billing problems. New...
brproud.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
L'Observateur
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NOLA.com
$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures
Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
fox8live.com
New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
fox8live.com
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
Federal magistrate judge demands answers regarding ongoing discussions of jail retrofit alternative to Phase III
A federal magistrate judge is demanding answers from anyone who has them related to what he says are ongoing discussions about a proposed alternative to building a controversial new facility at the New Orleans jail. In a Tuesday order, a clearly frustrated Judge Michael North, who presided over a lengthy...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.http://thelensnola.org
