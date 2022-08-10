ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project

After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Lafourche Parish Government partnered with...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Here's how to get a $150 credit on your Entergy bill

NEW ORLEANS — Open your Entergy bills lately — you better hang on to your wallet. “It went from $239 a month to $570 a month,” Entergy Customer Ledonia Jullien said. “It is totally ridiculous.”. “We tried all different kinds of way to lower it down...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Real Estate experts say investors are swooping in on New Orleans property

NEW ORLEANS — The real estate market is more of a buyers market today than it was last summer, however industry experts tell us it's investors who are reaping the rewards. Real estate experts say the city's metro area could use at least a 50% increase in affordable rental properties. The demand for rental properties is the reason investors are purchasing multi-family homes across the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
John Parish
L'Observateur

Housing Authority continues demolition progress

LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
EDGARD, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures

Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
