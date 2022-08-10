Read full article on original website
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Here are the cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Data was available for 823 cities and towns in Missouri. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $288,146 over the last 12 months.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
Lee’s Summit drivers to see shift in traffic pattern
Lee's Summit drivers will be shifted from Chipman Road ramps onto new U.S. 50 Highway bridges for the first time since March.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
Lee’s Summit family threatened over Summit Waves incident
A Lee's Summit family said it received threats after speaking out about an abruptly canceled family party at Summit Waves water park.
Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department launched Project "Night Eyes" in August as a proactive approach to prevent business burglaries.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
