City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Initial plans disclosed for downtown Moorhead redevelopment
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Downtown Moorhead is set to get a new look with a multi-million dollar development planned by Fargo-based Roers Construction. Roers is working with JLG Architects and Stantec on the downtown Moorhead development project. The project could cover more than nine city blocks, taking over the location...
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
Can we replace the pledge of allegiance?
The pledge of allegiance has made its way into the news again… this time because the Fargo School Board has voted in favor of doing away with it during their meetings. Most notably because it mentions, “God,” and is not representative of everyone’s belief. My question:...
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
