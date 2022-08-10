ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour

COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation

Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
LOWELL, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas to Win Less Than 7.5 Games?

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas. The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Razorbacks#University Of Arkansas#Families#Razorback Athletics#The Wild Band
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour

Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15

After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy