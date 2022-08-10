Read full article on original website
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
KHBS
University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour
COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
KTLO
University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation
Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas to Win Less Than 7.5 Games?
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas. The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman names area of Arkansas team he's 'extremely concerned' about
Arkansas men’s basketball has some serious work to do before the season starts. Although the season doesn’t begin until October, head coach Eric Musselman thinks there are already areas of serious concern. Musselman recently spoke after a game the Razorbacks played on their European tour, saying (via On3...
Kait 8
Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour
Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
University of Arkansas
Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15
After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley cities receive millions for wastewater projects
On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
OG&E now offering solar power program in River Valley
OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company's Solar Power Program.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Rogers
A three-vehicle accident blocks traffic on August 11 on Interstate 49 in Rogers.
I-49 accident impacts morning rush hour
An Interstate 49 accident involving multiple vehicles is impacting the morning rush hour on Thursday, Aug. 11.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
