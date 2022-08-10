Read full article on original website
NJPW team gets championship bump ahead of AEW Tournament
As the AEW Galaxy prepares for the World Trios Championship Tournament, which will culminate in a bout at All Out, broadcast live from the Now Arena in Chicago, one of the teams with a first-round spot in the tournament just secured some massive momentum heading into the round of eight.
3 partners for The Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Tournament
It’s here, it’s almost, finally here: AEW is about to crown the first ever World Trios Champions. That’s right, after spending literally years teasing the idea of expanding out the championship picture to give an end goal destination for the teams picking up otherwise fruitless wins in trios action, AEW has taken a page out of the Ring of Honor playbook to deliver onto the greater Tony Khan Galaxy a right proper set of belts from which to christen the best trios team in the promotion at any given time. While the belts weren’t ultimately debuted at the next running of the Jericho Cruise, which was long assumed to be the case, the championships can now instead be defended on the February-held boating trip, as the inaugural champions will be decided at All Out 2022 broadcast live from the NOW Arena in Chicago; assuming the original belt holders still have them come February, of course.
Don’t assume Swerve Strickland wants to rejoin WWE’s Hit Row
When the “OG3” of Hit Row made their triumphant return to the WWE Universe for a quick squash match on SmackDown, it garnered a pretty darn big pop. The fans assembled in the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, were very excited to see Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and most importantly of all, B-Fab, the group’s valet who was released two weeks before the rest of the faction last year and wasn’t rumored to return, the online reaction was hot, and even the biggest critics had to surrender to the fact that it was a very good decision by Paul “Triple H” Levesque to bring the crew back together.
WWE almost made a massive mistake with Gunther
When Walter signed with the WWE back in 2019, it was a pretty big deal. One of the most impressive international performers to come out of Europe in quite some time, Walter had already secured 11 titles, and four five-star matches before he ever signed a full-time deal thanks to his work in PWG, PROGRESS, and wXw, and came into the promotion with a good bit of intrigue about how his unique approach would fit into the “land of giants.” Though things didn’t catch fire right away, as the Vienna native wanted to stay put in Europe instead of moving to sunny Orlando, Florida, Walter rapidly became a standout of NXT UK, where he became the brand’s longest-reigning champion and arguably the best-kept secret in the entire WWE Universe.
AEW’s Jon Moxley out daddys Effy at GCW Homecoming
As you may or may not know, in addition to being the AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley is also the current GCW World Champion, having held the belt for 344 days and counting since he took it off of one-time AEW performer Matt Cardona on September 4th, 2021. He’s defended the strap on five occasions, beating Homicide, AJ Gray, Tony Deppen, and Black Christian in normal matches, and Nick Gage in a death match, with a sixth defense booked for GCW Homecoming, which was to be broadcast live from the Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel in beautiful Atlantic City New Jersey against none other than Effy.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita has left the building
Once upon a time – read: two months ago – Konosuke Takeshita was considered the best-kept secret in AEW. The pride of Osaka, Japan, Takeshita is one of the most decorated performers in the history of DDT Pro Wrestling – the promotion responsible for a guy you may have heard of by the name of Kenny Omega – and opted to take an excursion to the United States once the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic eased up to test his mettle against the best performers American had to offer.
