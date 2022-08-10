It’s here, it’s almost, finally here: AEW is about to crown the first ever World Trios Champions. That’s right, after spending literally years teasing the idea of expanding out the championship picture to give an end goal destination for the teams picking up otherwise fruitless wins in trios action, AEW has taken a page out of the Ring of Honor playbook to deliver onto the greater Tony Khan Galaxy a right proper set of belts from which to christen the best trios team in the promotion at any given time. While the belts weren’t ultimately debuted at the next running of the Jericho Cruise, which was long assumed to be the case, the championships can now instead be defended on the February-held boating trip, as the inaugural champions will be decided at All Out 2022 broadcast live from the NOW Arena in Chicago; assuming the original belt holders still have them come February, of course.

