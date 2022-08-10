If I were one of the LIV players involved in the anti trust lawsuit, I'd watch my MONEY. I know they made millions of dollars joining the League, but a lot of it could disappear pursuing this lawsuit. Lawyers aren't cheap. Many of the top ones are charging over a thousand dollars an hour. I know -- I used to work for a large firm. They'll also charge you for things you can't begin to imagine. Not only that, the case could drag through the courts for YEARS. I'd take my money and run if I were them. At the end, the players could end up losing the case and still owe millions of dollars in attorney fees. Lawsuits can also be very bad for your health. Especially one like this.
