ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers. "That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.” For the second quarter, ending June 30, Trulieve reported revenue of $320.3 million, a jump of 49 percent year-over-year and 1 percent sequentially. The pot producer also reported $22.5 million in net losses, or $1.1 million in adjusted net losses, excluding charges related to the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation and other things. The company grew its adjusted EBITDA, a popular metric for assessing financial performance in the cannabis industry, 17 percent year over year to $111 million. Executives also reduced guidance for the second half of the year, anticipating headwinds like increasing inflation. Like
some of its peers in the U.S. cannabis industry , Trulieve noted a decline in wholesale cannabis sales. Wholesale, licensing, and other revenue fell 22 percent sequentially to $21.7 million, while retail sales climbed 3 percent. To address the decline in wholesale, Rivers said on the call that the company is reallocating products to retail and “further refining our product mix.” The company also announced a decision to leave the Nevada market, where it has wholesale operations, and to close select California retail locations. “[Nevada] was a very small wholesale market. Really, we had a decision to make in terms of whether or not we were going to scale around it or exit. It just wasn't scaled enough to be contributive in the way that we would like for it to be to keep into our portfolio,” Rivers told Cheddar News. “Also, we announced that we are closing select California retail assets similarly, so we're going to continue that evaluation process through the end of this year.” Even as Trulieve looks to exit Nevada, executives have their eyes on other upcoming markets including Georgia, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Maryland. The company also noted an increased appetite among consumers for value, or more affordable, cannabis products in certain core markets like Pennsylvania and Arizona. In the company’s home market of Florida, Rivers said that consumers still want premium products. Sales of premium products are typically considered more desirable, as they often represent higher margins. But Rivers said it depends on the product. “I also think that it's a misconception to believe that margin degrades with segment. That's not true. So when we say value-branded product, that in some cases could actually mean that our margin improved with that particular product, depending on what it is,” she said. Trulieve is the dominant cannabis company in Florida, where medical marijuana has been legal since 2016. The state has a robust medical program with close to 800,000 patients, but efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis have floundered in recent years. Most recently, the state Supreme Court struck down two measures that would have placed adult-use legalization on the 2022 ballot over “misleading” language,
according to MJBiz . But Trulieve is pinning its hopes on 2024. The company, in partnership with country music duo the Bellamy Brothers, pledged $5 million in support of an effort to land cannabis on the ballot in 2024, according to News Service of Florida . Rivers said she felt this effort would be different from past, failed efforts because it takes pains to navigate around two common pitfalls for ballot initiatives: containing misleading language and tackling more than a single subject. “Looking at those opinions as it relates to previous initiatives is instructive and has been instructive in drafting this new language, which is extremely narrowly tailored, and absolutely is single-subject,” she said. “I feel more confident in terms of the ability to pass Supreme Court review. I can also say the polling has never been stronger,” she later added. Still, the initiative faces a difficult road ahead, requiring 900,000 petition signatures even to make it on the ballot. As for bills in Congress that seek to federally reform cannabis policy like the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity (CAO) Act and Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, Rivers said she’s supportive of “whichever one can get passed.” But she also echoed some of the same criticisms of the comprehensive CAO Act as other cannabis executives. The bill,
introduced in July by Democratic senators, seeks to impose an up to 25 percent excise tax rate for large cannabis companies and gives some regulatory powers to the Food and Drug Administration, among many other things. “There are of course concerns about adding additional regulation to industries that are already heavily regulated and additional costs to industries that already have been dealing with … higher cost structures, and how sustainable that is if the goal, really, is to create a robust and diverse ecosystem,” she told Cheddar News. Rivers also said she was “encouraged” by the news that Booker had expressed support for the banking reform bill SAFE Banking, so long as it contains certain equity and financial provisions. “I am encouraged by Senator Booker's recent remarks and his apparent shift to wanting action and wanting to actually accomplish something meaningful prior to year-end,” she said. In advance of federal legalization, the company is still focusing on its strategy of establishing hubs in the Southeast, Northeast, and Southwest U.S. in the event of federal legalization and a possible relaxing of prohibitions on interstate commerce. In spite of the company’s Nevada exit, the company has continued to invest in Arizona, where Trulieve is continuing efforts to rebrand dispensaries there following the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation in 2021. Trulieve trades over the counter in the U.S. and on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, which tracks major U.S. cannabis companies, has lost close to 68 percent year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO: Cannabis is a Recession-Resistant Staple

Cannabis company Curaleaf is growing its presence both domestically and internationally, as shown by a jump in revenue during the second quarter. Curaleaf's CEO Matt Darin sat down with Cheddar News Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello to discuss the positive earnings and what's ahead for the company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin Sounds Off on Recession Fears, International Cannabis Opportunity

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin anticipates cannabis will prove recession-proof even as consumers start to feel the pain from surging inflation."I think we're seeing that cannabis is a recession-resistant staple and that despite inflationary pressures with expensive gas and groceries, people are prioritizing their cannabis purchases," Darin told Cheddar News.His comments follow Curaleaf's second-quarter earnings report, Darin's first as CEO following his appointment in May. The company reported $337.6 million in revenue, an 8 percent jump sequentially, but reported widening losses, too.Darin said Curaleaf has noticed an impact on consumers, related to surging inflation. Customers are spending less when they visit...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Cheddar News

In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits

In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2

Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Market Comeback Rally Pauses

U.S. stocks closed mixed as the recent market rally settled in the later hours of Thursday's session. Investors weighed a better-than-expected July PPI report, which along with Wednesday's July CPI, was an encouraging indicator for inflation and the economy, showing that inflation may be slowing down. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58%, and the Dow fell by 0.08%. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Inflation Slowdown: Price Gains Creep Ahead in July

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Cheddar News

SEC Proposes Hedge Funds Disclose Crypto Exposure: How Could This Impact Regulation?

No cryptocurrency regulation is currently in place in the United States. Still, the SEC is proposing that hedge funds disclose their crypto exposure, using a form developed after the 2008 financial crisis. Form PF would require large funds, which typically have opaque operations, to reveal what and how much crypto they own, and the full extent of their exposure. What could this mean for wider crypto regulation? Ari Redbord, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Cheddar News

Roman-Born NYC Pizza Chef 'Surprised' by Domino's Difficulties in Italy

Domino's Pizza appears to have shut down all 29 locations in Italy after just seven years in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.The pizza chain has yet to confirm the closures, but the report is already generating plenty of buzz (and armchair business advice) about the wisdom of setting up shop in the ancestral home of red-sauced pies. However, not all Italians think it was a foregone conclusion that the American pizza chain would fail."I was actually surprised that they closed," said Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian-born pizza chef and founder of Unregular Pizza in Midtown Manhattan. "These big chains...
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

iHeartMedia's Angela Yee Announces Departure From Iconic 'Breakfast Club' Show

iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club could have at least one fresh face this coming fall after the show's leading lady, Angela Yee, announced her departure. Social media was abuzz the night before the official announcement on Wednesday after Yee tweeted, "The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over." There was no other information linked to the tweet and her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, were radio silent. The rumor mill swirled for more...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

FTX Launches 'Get to Know Crypto' Educational Site as Firms Push for Regulation

Crypto exchange FTX has launched an educational initiative, 'Get to Know Crypto,' as a way to educate users and would-be investors about the space. Some say education will be key, as some crypto firms in the U.S. seek formal government regulation for the space. What does education mean in crypto, and how important is it? Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Turnqey Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy