Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO