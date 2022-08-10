Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO