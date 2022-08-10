Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
City record
-4 a.m.: warrant. Jason Mark Nation, 48, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant. -8:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue. -8:20 p.m.: domestic violence. Erik Julian Jackson, 27, of Sidney was issued a summons for domestic violence charges. -8:26 a.m.:...
Sidney Daily News
Downtown gets a new look
Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The ball game Thursday afternoon of next week will be between the saloon keepers and courthouse officials instead of the clerks of Sidney. The saloon keepers have some timidity about playing with the clerks. The game will be played on the ball grounds on the Orbison property in East Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Joseph John Zajac, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine. Jonathan T. Edwards, 30, of Duluth, Georgia,...
Sidney Daily News
Quay to demonstrate Gatling Gun at Civil War Living History Weekend
SIDNEY — Retired Logan County Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Ray Quay will reunite with his son and grandson for one final appearance with a .45 caliber Gatling gun for Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend. The event is scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at Tawawa Park. Quay designed the...
Sidney Daily News
It’s a time for families at Bremenfest
NEW BREMEN – The Bremenfest festival is considered a truly a community event by their leaders. “Everything people want in a festival is brought to you by the people of New Bremen,” said president John Parlett. “Right at the start, I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who supported this event!”
Sidney Daily News
Russia Road closure roadway project begins Aug. 16
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a roadway project on Russia Road beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy. Russia Road will be closed to all traffic between Russia-Houston Road and Redmond Road beginning on that date. The roadway project shall take approximately two weeks to complete.
Sidney Daily News
To our readers
Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. at the board office. SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Jackson Center Board of Education. JACKSON CENTER...
Sidney Daily News
Four graduates of a small college reflect
It was the late sixties and early seventies when a group of students and faculty settled in at a small Swedenborgian college, Urbana College in Ohio, to engage in learning experiences that would change their view of the world and the paths they would take in that world, paths which would enable them to make positive differences in the lives of thousands of others. I want to share the trajectories of the lives of a few of them.
Sidney Daily News
YMCA summer camp
Aaron Bales, 11, of Sidney, climbs across a rope net while taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA summer camp “Little Ninjas” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The rope net was part of an obstacle course that campers had to traverse. The next YMCA summer camp “Disney Through the Years” will run Aug. 15 – Aug. 18. Aaron is the son of Shawn and Tabitha Bales.
Sidney Daily News
New OSU program will bring medical students to Lima
LIMA — Third and fourth-year medical students will soon have the chance to train at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which is partnering with The Ohio State University College of Medicine as the medical school creates a community medicine program aimed at solving a physician shortage in underserved communities.
Sidney Daily News
A lemonade entrepreneur
Mary Bergman, 8, of Minster, sells lemonade in Minster on Thursday, Aug. 11. Mary is the daughter of Denise and Ted Bergman.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Computer Solutions services all things tech
SIDNEY – Looking for a local technology repair and servicing business with reasonable prices? Sidney Computer Solutions is a one-stop shop for all technology matters, with some services including PC, laptop and phone repair, smart home setups and the digitization of photos and home movies on VHS. The business...
Sidney Daily News
2022 area girls golf preview: Sidney returns two 1st team all-MVL golfers
Sidney’s girls golf program has enjoyed a quick rise in its short history. The Yellow Jackets won the Miami Valley League Valley Division and finished second in overall MVL standings in 2021 in what was just the program’s third full varsity season. “It is hard to forecast how...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1992: Dan Quayle to Tim McGee… almost
Thirty years ago I made one of my regular treks to Cincinnati Bengals training camp at Wilmington College where Bengals personnel man and former Sidney and Marion Local coach Jim Lippincott always provided great up-close access. On a hot day I noted the presence of the Secret Service which I hadn’t engaged since President Ronald Reagan came to Sidney eight years earlier.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State student-athletes prepare for upcoming season
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletic Department held its annual Student-Athletes Day on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Piqua Campus. The kick-off event helps prepare student-athletes to participate in the upcoming volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball seasons. During the event, student-athletes learned tips to be successful...
Sidney Daily News
Girls soccer preview: Lehman Catholic aiming for TRC title
Lehman Catholic put together a successful campaign in the inaugural season of the Three Rivers Conference but fell short of earning the league title. The Cavaliers are looking to keep up their normal success this year while adding a conference title to their list of accomplishments. “Most of the original...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney falls 28-13 to Chaminade-Julienne in scrimmage
SIDNEY — Sidney coach Adam Doenges saw plenty to be optimistic about in a scrimmage against Chaminade-Julienne on Thursday but said there’s plenty to be improved upon heading into next week’s season opener. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away and beat...
