FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
Sinkhole repairs in central El Paso to take longer than originally expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
KFOX 14
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
KFOX 14
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
KFOX 14
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
KFOX 14
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
KFOX 14
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
KFOX 14
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric restores power to customers in central, northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric crews restored power to customers in Central and Northeast El Paso Thursday. Around 3,000 customers were without power, according to El Paso Electric's outage map. Power was restored around 6:15 p.m. There is no word on what caused the outage. We...
KFOX 14
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
KFOX 14
El Dorado High School evacuated after rupture in plumbing system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Dorado High School was evacuated after a rupture in the plumbing system on Thursday. A message was sent out to parents about the issue. Students, staff and faculty were evacuated. Socorro Independent School operations staff and fire department officials were on site assessing...
KFOX 14
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
KFOX 14
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
KFOX 14
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
KFOX 14
Transmountain construction project faces setback; completion expected by end of year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Transmountain is known for its views but for the last couple of years, it's also been known for its construction delay. The Texas Department of Transportation told KFOX14 in January that the expected completion date of the construction would be May of 2022. It's...
KFOX 14
Juarenses in El Paso say they are fearful after city sees day filled with deadly violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
KFOX 14
Yandell Dr. and Gateway South intersection closed while repairs to water line continue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repair work at the site of a sinkhole that opened up in central El Paso continues, two days after a woman and her car sank in the hole. The car was submerged in water Tuesday night. Crews with El Paso Water started working at...
KFOX 14
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
KFOX 14
One person suffers injuries after a motorcycle and car crash
El Paso, TEXAS — Police were seen by KFOX14/CBS4 crews on scene responding to an accident that left one person injured in west El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. According to an officer on scene, the motorcyclist is still breathing but they are unaware of the...
KFOX 14
Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested, accused of pointing shotgun at man in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a shotgun at another man in central El Paso on Wednesday. Officers arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil. The incident took place at the 3000 block of Keltner. According to investigators, Vigil pointed a shotgun at the...
