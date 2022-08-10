ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman linked to 4 bank robberies in Durham dating back to 2021

A search is underway for the woman who robbed four Durham banks dating back to October 2021.

Durham Police Department said the first robbery the woman committed happened at the SunTrust on Fayetteville Road around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.

Next, she struck the Wells Fargo Bank on Hope Valley Road just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2021.

Then she took a break, not knocking off another bank until July 14, 2022 at around 2 p.m. That's when she took money from the First Citizen's Bank on North Roxboro Street. Five days later she robbed the Trust Bank on South Miami Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

In each case, the woman wore sunglasses and a facemask to conceal herself. She then handed the bank teller a note demanding money and ran off with a bag of cash from the bank.

All four robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the cases should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

