fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence

CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago's Bud Billiken parade returned on Saturday. The parade is a celebration of African American culture, and a way to get kids excited about returning to school. More than 200 bands, floats and dance groups participate in the South Side tradition. The Bud Billiken parade started in 1929.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peoples Gas names Chicago pup new 'ambassadog'

CHICAGO - Peoples Gas introduced a new safe digging ‘ambassadog’ Thursday. Finnegan of Ravenswood was voted into office after out digging his competition. As ambassadog, Finnegan is responsible for reminding Chicagoans about the importance of calling 811 at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston, IL
fox32chicago.com

A Chicago casino is one step closer to reality — what to know

CHICAGO - Bally's is one step closer to making a Chicago casino a reality. The company has officially filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board. Bally's is proposing to build a $1.74 billion casino in River West. It is not expected to open until 2026. In the meantime, Bally’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out

CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. - On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on a stormwater management project in Robbins. The work will address overbank flooding through a new storm water park and pond. It will...
ROBBINS, IL
fox32chicago.com

11 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago

A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported. About...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning. The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery. According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men. Three of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 people shot on I-88 in DuPage County

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Four people were shot on Interstate 88 early Sunday. The shooting occurred on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138. At about 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting. Four people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The eastbound...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL

