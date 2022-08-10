Bobby Gene Helton, age 57, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Bobby was born June 8, 1965 in Collierville, Tennessee, the son of the late Bobby Helton and Carol Jean Free Helton. He was employed as a carpenter for many years and loved being outside and staying busy. Bobby would buy broken items just so he could fix them – or tear them up in the process. He truly loved his family and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

WHITEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO