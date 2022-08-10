Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Becky Lee Baker Haynes
Becky Lee Baker Haynes, age 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, Tn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.
WBBJ
Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas
Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
WBBJ
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
WBBJ
Crystal Dawn Burrows Wilkinson
Crystal Dawn Burrows Wilkinson, age 43, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, August 5, 2022. Crystal was born August 29, 1978 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Carl Burrows and Gina Williams Bradshaw. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1997 and was employed in construction sales. Crystal was a very outgoing person who loved horses and always had a smile on her face. People would navigate toward Crystal just from her personality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
WBBJ
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Bobby Gene Helton
Bobby Gene Helton, age 57, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Bobby was born June 8, 1965 in Collierville, Tennessee, the son of the late Bobby Helton and Carol Jean Free Helton. He was employed as a carpenter for many years and loved being outside and staying busy. Bobby would buy broken items just so he could fix them – or tear them up in the process. He truly loved his family and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
WBBJ
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
WBBJ
Details on The Jackson Symphony’s 62nd Season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing to kick off their 62nd Season. You can enjoy the music at a variety of upcoming shows:. September 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (The NED) Starlight Symphony. September 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (First Presbyterian Church) Family Concert – Take Me...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An artist welcomed the public to her album party on Thursday. Singer, songwriter, and musician LOLO was at Turntable Coffee Counter for the listening party of her latest album. She says she put a lot of time and care into making the songs, calling it a...
WBBJ
Jackson Arts Council hosts award reception
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council hosted an awards reception for sub-recipients of National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue plan funding. Twelve sub-recipients have been chosen to receive portions of the $150,000 award. The funds are estimated to reach more than 137,000 people in the region.
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WBBJ
Chamber president talks Jackson’s growth over last five years
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held their weekly meeting Wednesday. Among the speakers this week were Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon and Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel Ryan Porter. The speakers updated the guests on all aspects of economic development in Jackson and West...
WBBJ
McGruff the Crime Dog returns to educate next generation
JACKSON, Tenn. — McGruff the Crime Dog is back and ready to educate the next generation. For decades, McGruff has been a famous figure in the lives of many adults, because of his stamina in encouraging and educating them as children. Parents have voiced their desire to have McGruff...
WBBJ
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
WBBJ
AJ Massey, Doris Black attend their last School Board meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of the academic school year was held Thursday and recognized two departing school board members. Election Day has come and gone, with newly elected commissioners, mayor, sheriff, school board members and more. Two members of a local school board...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0