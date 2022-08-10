⁠— Returning from a quick three-game road trip, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned to the friendly confines of Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, to open a seven-game homestand and the first of three against the Chicago Dogs. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions with the RedHawks coming off two wins and a loss in Lincoln. The ‘Hawks have a two-game lead in the West over Kansas City, while Chicago, who’s in the midst of a six-game losing streak, is trying to hold on to a four and a half game lead over Kane County in the East Division.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO