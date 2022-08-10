Read full article on original website
City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Initial plans disclosed for downtown Moorhead redevelopment
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Downtown Moorhead is set to get a new look with a multi-million dollar development planned by Fargo-based Roers Construction. Roers is working with JLG Architects and Stantec on the downtown Moorhead development project. The project could cover more than nine city blocks, taking over the location...
State auditor determines that Mayville State has substandard employee payroll methods
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’s State Auditor has found that Mayville State University does not have correct training or procedures for employee payroll. Auditor Josh Gallion says university staff found that more than $175,000 was overpaid to 15 employees. Gallion’s office also found that another $10,000 of...
Moorhead Area Public Schools eliminating bus options for some families amid driver shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Moorhead School Board makes busing changes for the upcoming school year because of a shortage of drivers. Families living within two miles of Horizon Middle School, Moorhead High School, and private schools and those living one mile from elementary schools will not be able to have their kids bussed to school.
Fargo 12U All-Stars eliminated at Little League Midwest Regional
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars’ bid to reach the Little League Midwest Regional final fell just short. Davenport, Iowa took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 win in Whitestown, IN today. Davenport scored a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd inning. It remained...
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
Lincoln roughs up RedHawks Thursday night
LINCOLN, NE (KFGO/KNFL) The Lincoln Saltdogs won the rubber game of a three-game series with a 12-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln roughed up RedHawks’ pitching for 16 hits. Justin Byrd went 4-4 with a double and a homerun, and Hunter Clanin added two doubles and a homerun for Lincoln (36-42).
RedHawks win 4-2 over Chicago
— Returning from a quick three-game road trip, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned to the friendly confines of Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, to open a seven-game homestand and the first of three against the Chicago Dogs. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions with the RedHawks coming off two wins and a loss in Lincoln. The ‘Hawks have a two-game lead in the West over Kansas City, while Chicago, who’s in the midst of a six-game losing streak, is trying to hold on to a four and a half game lead over Kane County in the East Division.
