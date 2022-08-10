Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open
The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
southbmore.com
Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced
Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
wrif.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – August 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I know we are not supposed to have favorites, but one of my favorite programs at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is our conservation corps. These important programs provide workforce and leadership training to youth and veterans, which is important not just for our...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
Louisiana Angler Shatters Private-Pond Bluegill State Record
Tim Trahan, 65, of Arcadia, Louisiana, didn’t have to travel far to catch a state-record bluegill. He hooked into the 2.24-pounder while fishing in his neighbor’s pond. “Actually, I was amazed by the size of it,” he told the Houma Courier. “I thought I was…fishing for sheepshead.”
Bay Net
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday, Continues Through Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week kicks off this Sunday with big savings for consumers in need of a new wardrobe for school, work, spending time outside or just hanging around the house. “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end...
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
