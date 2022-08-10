ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open

The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland

Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
FROSTBURG, MD
southbmore.com

Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced

Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay Net

DNR Secretary’s Message – August 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I know we are not supposed to have favorites, but one of my favorite programs at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is our conservation corps. These important programs provide workforce and leadership training to youth and veterans, which is important not just for our...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
PASADENA, MD
The Dispatch

Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns

SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
SNOW HILL, MD
The Dispatch

Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction

OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches

Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Low Level Flights Planned For The Region

USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
