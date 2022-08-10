Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO