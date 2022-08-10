Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over scene where Wake deputy was found dead overnight
Sky 5 flies over scene where Wake deputy was found dead overnight. Law enforcement are searching for a person who shot and killed a Wake...
cbs17
4 girls, 2 boys — ages 12 to 17 — taken to hospitals after shooting in Raleigh nightclub, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say six young people were injured in a shooting during a fight at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night. A fight happened before 11 p.m. inside Club Dreams on Paula Street and gunshots were fired inside, according to police. The fight continued and more gunshots...
WRAL
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
WRAL
Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence
Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
WRAL
As manhunt enters 19th hour, investigators continue searching for person who shot Wake deputy
As manhunt enters 19th hour, investigators continue searching for person who shot Wake deputy. Investigators have been searching for the person who shot a deputy multiple times, leaving him dead on a road in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
WRAL
Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham
Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
WRAL
One person dead after collision in Raleigh neighborhood, police investigate
One person dead after collision in Raleigh neighborhood, police investigate. A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an...
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
WRAL
Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed
Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed. The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued...
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
WRAL
Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries
Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries. Six teenagers were shot inside a Club Dreams in Raleigh after...
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
WRAL
Sheriff identifies deputy found dead in Wake County
Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been a deputy for approximately five years after having served as a long-time detention officer in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
WRAL
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
WRAL
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in manhunt for person who killed Wake deputy
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in manhunt for person who killed Wake deputy. A manhunt was underway Friday after a Wake County deputy was shot...
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation on Friday.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
