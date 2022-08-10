ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WRAL

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham shooting along Chapel Hill Road draws police presence. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed. The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC

