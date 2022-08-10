ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum, TN

Vehicular homicide charges in 2021 death of ETSU grad that followed long police chase

By Mackenzie Moore, Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmqXD_0hCMRdDM00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver whose car allegedly rammed another vehicle at the end of a 22-mile-long December 2021 police pursuit — resulting in the other driver’s death — has been indicted for vehicular homicide.

Tusculum Police had pursued Christian James Morrow, 22, from Tusculum through Jonesborough and onto West Market Street before the crash, which occurred just after midnight Dec. 4 and reached speeds that topped 110 mph. A Pearson was driving a Scion hit by the Volvo Morrow was driving and died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRIm8_0hCMRdDM00
Christian Morrow’s Aug. 7, 2022 intake photo from the Washington County Detention Center.

Morrow could face eight to 30 years in prison for the most serious count on which a Washington County grand jury indicted him last month — vehicular homicide while intoxicated, a class B felony. The indictment was sealed pending Morrow’s arrest, which occurred Sunday.

Mary Robinson, who worked with 22-year-old Pearson at the Johnson City Public Library (JCPL), emitted a short, humorless laugh when asked for her response to the prospect of Morrow spending years in jail.

PREVIOUS: ‘A rising star threatening to eclipse the sun’: Friends remember police pursuit victim

“At least it’s something,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, A is still gone and nothing changes that, so where I know that this may bring relief for some people, it’s just kind of, ‘OK, good, but – still lost somebody.’”

In addition to the class B felony, Morrow faces a vehicular homicide (reckless) count, which is a class C felony (three to 15-year sentencing range) and evading arrest (risk of death), a class D felony. He also faces the same evading arrest charge in Greene County where the pursuit began, as well as driving on a revoked license charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qnh2_0hCMRdDM00
A Pearson was an honors graduate of East Tennessee State University who studied film production. (Photo courtesy

Morrow had bonded out of the Greene County Detention Center on those initial charges in late February.

The Washington County indictment follows a months-long investigation conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Jeremiah Downes. Morrow remains at the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC), and his bond is set at $100,000.

The indictment for the evading arrest count states Morrow refused to stop for Tusculum Police Department (TPD) officers and created “a risk of death or injury to innocent bystanders, pursuing law enforcement officers or other third parties.”

That “risk” became a reality shortly after midnight on Dec. 4 when Morrow reportedly rear-ended Pearson’s car while continuing to evade police, killing Pearson, who had recently graduated as an honors student from East Tennessee State University.

PREVIOUS: Cost of the chase: An examination of police pursuits

The pursuit continued across multiple jurisdictions despite speeding and evading arrest (in Greene County) being the only charges for which he was being chased after he passed Officer Jason Weems on U.S. 11-E at a reported 104 miles per hour shortly before midnight on Dec. 3.

The police pursuit that killed an innocent driver

Morrow was 21 years old when he was accused of initiating the late-night pursuit with Tusculum police on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Dec. 3, 2021 by speeding past Weems. What began in Greene County made its way into Washington County in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.

Tusculum Police Department (TPD) Chief Danny Greene and Weems chased Morrow through four jurisdictions before the Volvo S70 sedan Morrow was driving collided with the rear of Pearson’s Scion near the Sonic Drive-In on West Market Street, sending the Scion into a ditch.

According to reports, Morrow had approached two vehicles in both eastbound lanes of West Market Street (11-E) when he attempted to use a turn lane to pass them with Tusculum officers still in pursuit. Instead, he hit a median at high speed and lost control, cutting across one driver before wrecking into Pearson’s car.

Morrow was injured in the wreck and was hospitalized before being transferred to a mental health facility. The deadly crash prompted News Channel 11 to investigate pursuit procedures at multiple area agencies, along with state and national statistics of pursuit deaths.

Greene, who had joined Weems in the pursuit, told News Channel 11 early this year that the TPD’s response to the incident did not violate the department’s policies and Weems was not suspended following the crash.

Months after the crash, Robinson said she believes Pearson, who identified as non-binary and used the pronouns they and them, would be angry if the tragedy had impacted someone else, “same as we all are.”

“And I mean, still so young, so a lot of fire, and I’m pretty sure at some point they’d probably be like, ‘You know, we gotta breathe, and it’ll be OK,’ but at first it’s gonna be all ‘I cannot believe this happened,’ and that’s the way we’ve all been, I think,” Robinson said.

What’s next for the vehicular homicide suspect?

Robinson said as much as she and colleagues try to move on, they’re likely to follow Morrow’s court case closely.

“As much as we try to move on and move forward it’s just — it’s always going to be what it is, and some of us can’t help ourselves,” she said.

Unless someone can raise enough money to post his bond, Morrow will remain at the jail until his Nov. 28 appearance hearing. Court documents out of Greene County show a public defender is representing him there. No attorney is listed in the Washington County online system.

Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks told News Channel 11 that the vehicular homicide by intoxication charge can carry a sentence of up to 30 years if a defendant has a prior felony conviction and eight to 12 years if not. Greene County court records show Morrow pleaded guilty to evading arrest in late 2020, which Tennessee Code Annotated shows as a class E felony.

The vehicular homicide charge is not probation-eligible, and defendants with good behavior serve anywhere from 30% to 60% of the sentence. The Tennessee General Assembly changed the law effective July 1 of this year, so offenses committed after that date require people to serve a minimum of 85% of their time.

Robinson said she and work colleagues will be following the case and that they still think of Pearson often.

“If somebody says something, it’s like, ‘Oh, that reminds us of A,’” she said. “Or this particular book or this thing happened, and we wish that they were here to be able to tell them about it. All the time.”

Robinson had a message from the library family to Pearson’s blood family.

“We love you guys very, very much,” she said. “I love you guys. We are all with you; we’re constantly thinking about you and praying for you, and as always, if you need anything at all, just reach out. We’re here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
Jonesborough, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jonesborough, TN
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, TN
City
Tusculum, TN
Greene County, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered

‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Johnson
Person
Mary Robinson
Person
Danny Greene
WJHL

CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicular Homicide#Violent Crime#Christian
Augusta Free Press

State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
HAYSI, VA
WJHL

Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
993thex.com

Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money

A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community. The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage […]
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
WJHL

Local THP troopers sending supplies to Kentucky flood victims

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky last month, local Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are stepping up to help those in need. On Friday, troopers with THP’s Fall Branch district will deliver two trailers containing assorted cleaning supplies, meals ready to eat and non-perishable foods. After the deadly floods, THP […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy