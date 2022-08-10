ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

FBI/DHS bulletin warns of "increase in violent threats... against federal officials and facilities"

PALM BEACH – CBS News has obtained a joint FBI/DHS bulletin, which references the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago as a recent example of a call to violence."The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and, to a lesser extent, other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI's recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the joint bulletin reads. "These threats are occurring primarily online and across multiple platforms, including social media sites, web forums, video sharing platforms, and image boards. The FBI and DHS would like to ensure that law...
PALM BEACH, FL
Public Safety

