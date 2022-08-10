ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
camdencounty.com

Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Greenwich, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
City
Paulsboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash

Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said. A driver in a black Dodge was driving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey

Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Gas Leak#South Philadelphia#L Elo En Espa Ol Aqu#Hazmat#The Ta Travel Center#Lubrizol 1389 Lrb Zinc
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Rock 104.1

22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night

A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
70and73.com

Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.

Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy