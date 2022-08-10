Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
camdencounty.com
Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash
Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said. A driver in a black Dodge was driving...
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey
Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Foul Smell in Gloucester County Prompts Hazmat Team Response to Truck Stop in East Greenwich
EAST GREENWICH, NJ – A foul odor raised concern in communities across Gloucester County today,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
fox29.com
Gas odor in Gloucester County identified as Lubrizol leak from tanker truck
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Officials say a gas leak in Gloucester County that sent a strong odor through multiple counties has been fully contained. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management advised residents to stay indoors on Wednesday afternoon after the first 911 call came in around 3:27 p.m., Camden County officials say.
NBC Philadelphia
Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown
Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
Fire Displaces Family in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A family was displaced Tuesday morning by a house fire in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Firefighters Knock Down South Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in Burlington County knocked down a fire in a multi-family home, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out before 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 on Fort Dix Road in Pemberton, initial reports said. There was an unconfirmed report of an entrapment in the 1.5-story structure.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
70and73.com
Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.
Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
Comments / 1