Sioux Center, IA

Orphan Grain Train collecting items for Ukraine benefit

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a local nonprofit organization is doing its part to help people in need.

According to a release, Orphan Grain Train will be collecting donated items from Siouxland communities that will then be sent to the Ukrainian people.

Starting on August 11 through 15, a donations trailer will be in the Centre Mall parking lot in Sioux Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Sunday where the event will start at 1 p.m.

Orphan Grain Train will accept the following items based on requests from the organization and ministry partners of the current and ongoing needs in the area:

  • Disposable diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5)
  • New washcloths and hand towels
  • Bars of soap
  • Toothbrushes
  • Disposable dishes (plates, bowls, cups, silverware)
  • New socks and underwear (children and adults)

Donations will then be transported to OGT ministry partners in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and other countries for distribution.

