Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
Latest News on Kris Statlander’s AEW Status, Original Plans for Statlander, More
Kris Statlander is injured and won’t be able to work for a long, as announced on AEW Dynamite. She was reportedly backstage for the event, according to PWInsider, where she was spotted using crutches. It was called a “serious knee injury,” and there is concern that she will need surgery, which would keep her out for a long time.
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
Peacock and WWE Netowrk Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 2022 Night 1 – 07/29/22. Leyton Buzzard collides...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
Spoiler: Impact Bound for Glory Main Event Revealed
The main event for Bound For Glory, taking place on October 7 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York, has been revealed by Impact Wrestling. World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Eddie Edwards. Edwards won a #1 contender’s elimination bout at the TV tapings on Saturday.
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Viewership and Rating Report for 8/10/22
The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show attracted 972,000 viewers, an increase from the 938,000 viewers it attracted the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 age demographic, up from 0.32 the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Similar to...
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
Former WWE Writer Reveals How Much of CM Punk’s Pipebomb Promo Was Scripted
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz revealed how much of CM Punk’s pipe bomb promo was a shoot:. “I mean, the real element of that was CM Punk’s contract was coming up....
Matt Hardy Says Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative is a “Game-Changer”
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the WWE management changes, including Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as creative director, on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy said:. “This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens...
WWE Live Event Results From Salisbury, MD 8/13/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet. Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continued to attack Ziggler with Riddle making the save. Triple Threat WWE United States Title...
WWE NXT Star Responds to Controversial Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
WWE NXT star Amari Miller received a lot of criticism from fans for her comments against Sasha Banks. It all began when Miller praised AEW’s Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, on Twitter and said her next career goal is to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She posted...
Miro Comments Being The Best Man and Having Blonde Hair for AEW Debut
AEW star Miro recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Miro talked about his AEW debut as “The Best Man” for Kip Sabian and having blonde hair:. “Tony Khan wanted, they called me with a spot to...
Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Emergence, How to Watch
The X Division Title match for Friday’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event has been determined. Mike Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X Division Title in Thursday night’s Emergence go-home Impact. Bailey will now defend his title against #1 contender Jack Evans at Emergence. Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence...
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
New Title Match Added to Impact Emergence, Updated Card
On Friday night, the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title will be defended at Emergence. Impact has announced that Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend his title against Bhupinder Gujjar at Emergence on Friday night. Myers has defended the championship three times since winning it from Rich Swann at Against...
