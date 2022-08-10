Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
CNET
Disney Plus Price Is Going Up $3 This Year. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 in December, and adding a new ad-supported tier. If you don't want to pay the additional cost for commercial-free viewing ($11) or keep the $8 plan you've got now, which will soon have ads, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
CNET
Google to Pay Nearly $43M Over Collection of Android Location Data
Australia's consumer watchdog agency said Friday that Google has been ordered to pay AU$60 million, nearly $43 million, by the Federal Court over the collection of location data on Android phones. The fine stems from legal action the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission initiated back in 2019. The ACCC accused...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Vimgo P10 Ultra-Budget Pico Projector: Not Bad for $250-ish
The Vimgo P10 is one of the seemingly countless projectors on Amazon I'm going to christen as "ultra budget." Its price varies between $200 and $250, similar to the AAXA P8, the cheapest projector we've reviewed thus far. To answer the most obvious question up front: Yes, the Vimgo P10 does actually work.
CNET
7 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Android's Performance
No matter which Android phone you have -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or Motorola -- there's always room to improve its performance, and that usually requires a bit of maintenance on your part. Underneath the hood you'll find the settings you can configure to help your Android run better, but...
CNET
iOS 16 Supported Devices: Will Your iPhone Get the Future Update?
Apple's next major software update is iOS 16, and it'll bring several new big features to the iPhone, like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen -- but not every iPhone user will get the chance to install it. iOS 16, which is expected to...
CNET
This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off
Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
This Android 12 Menu Gives Quick Access to the Settings You Need
Whether you have the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung's potent Galaxy S22 Ultra or another phone that runs Android 12, there's a helpful menu you should take a few minutes to customize. It's called the quick settings menu, and it lets you speedily switch up settings for Bluetooth, alarms, Wi-Fi and Do Not Disturb, among others. All you need to do is swipe down from the top edge of the screen.
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
CNET
What Is the Real Cost of Setting Up an Amazon Alexa Smart Home?
Amazon Alexa devices are everywhere. Since 2014, with the release of the original Echo smart speaker, the tech giant has been at the forefront of smart home innovation with over 100 million devices sold. Alexa is the premier voice assistant that runs smart home automation, and Amazon has steadily introduced more of these devices with simple voice commands that will turn off lights, play music, start the coffee maker, schedule a doctor's appointment and more. Sounds great, right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS・
CNET
Xiaomi Unveils Super Slim Foldable Phone, the Mi Mix Fold 2
Xiaomi unveiled a second-gen foldable phone on Thursday, rounding off a busy week of foldable phone launches that saw Samsung and Motorola reveal foldables of their own. The Mix Fold 2, a follow-up to the Chinese company's inaugural foldable phone, is a book-style foldable that Xiaomi is marketing for its ultraslim design, among other features. When folded, the device measures 11.2mm, which means it's the world's slimmest commercially available book-style foldable phone. It's approximately 4mm thinner than Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi credits its "micro waterdrop" hinge for helping achieve the slim design, which allows for a tighter fold on the flexible display panel within the 8.8mm-tall hinge structure.
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Galaxy Flip 3: Comparing the Foldables, Spec by Spec
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event, in a continuation of its push to take foldable phones to the mainstream. The new clamshell foldable phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5 line and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during the Wednesday livestream.
CNET
If Your Amazon Echo Is Sitting Here, Move It Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are a ton of great places in your home where you can put your Amazon Echo speaker, from your kitchen counter to your living room table. But there are other designated spots where it's best to keep your smart speakers and smart displays away from and find a safer area.
CNET
Discord Fans: Say Bye to That 'Android Support Coming Soon' Message
Discord's Android app might have caused some users some frustration in the past. Sometimes Android users would see a message that reads "Android support coming soon" after an update was released while iOS and desktop users enjoyed new features. But that message might be a thing of the past. Discord...
CNET
Back-to-School Supplies are Marked Down by Up to 63% at Amazon
It's back-to-school season, which means you can find a ton of deals for the things your children need to get back into the classroom. (It's not a bad time to stock up on office supplies, either.) Right now Amazon has discounted a ton of school supplies by as much as...
Comments / 0