Read full article on original website
Related
Little People’s Amy Roloff reveals the truth behind nasty feud between twin sons Jeremy and Zach in candid livestream
LITTLE People Big World's Amy Roloff has revealed the truth behind the nasty years-long feud between her twin sons Jeremy and Zach in a candid Instagram Live video. Amy shared her secret plan that she wanted her kids to have a more affordable opportunity to buy the farm from her and Matt Roloff when they grew older.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Kate Bosworth Files For Divorce From Michael Polish Amid Romance With Justin Long
Kate Bosworth has officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported Friday that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Is ‘Frustrated’ by Mandy Moore Emmy Snub: ‘People Don’t Realize What It Takes’
A disappointing snub. Chrissy Metz is sharing her true feelings about This Is Us costar Mandy Moore not being nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards. “I was frustrated for Mandy not being recognized when the work that she did is so unreal and when it's so subtle and nuanced,” the actress, 41, exclusively told Us […]
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Is Whitney Way Thore Still Dating Her French Boyfriend?
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" fans are wondering if Thore is still dating the boyfriend she met online during Season 9 of the show.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
realitytitbit.com
Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?
Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
People
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Reveals Relationship Status With French Man
Whitney Way Thore opens up to Todd Beasley about how her mom’s hospitalization is worrying her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 9 premiere episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. If her mom doesn’t get better, Whitney is wondering if her mother will ever be able to meet the French Man in person.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Enjoying Her Very Last Pup Cup Is So Heartbreaking Yet So Sweet
Saying goodbye to your pet is heartbreaking. It's never easy, but sometimes the best way to deal with the loss is to treat your pet right before they go. That's probably why video of a Chihuahua getting an extra-special treat at Starbucks recently has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet. It was a bittersweet moment, but one that we're sure his owners are going to remember forever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Have Dinner With Daughters Maggie, 24, & Audrey, 20, In NYC: Photos
It’s a Big Apple family affair! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are enjoying the summer with some VIPs from their big brood. The country music superstar couple, both 54 years old, were spotted out in New York City with their three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The gorgeous group were dressed to the nines — and all smiles — as they left the iconic Polo Bar.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Here’s how a tight three-part harmony, and a lot of love, led these local singers to viral success
"We're all about the love." This trio of singers utilized social media as a place to put their attuned musical talents and gained a boatload of followers in the process. The group’s first ever post on viral video app TikTok gained half a million views, and since it seems the group is allergic to anything lower than tens of thousands of views.
Comments / 0