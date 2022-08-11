ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

Emmett Till advocates say indictment decision 'huge blow'

By Kendall Ross
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XADxm_0hCMORtX00

Emmett Till's cousin and advocates for justice in the decades-old case expressed disappointment in a grand jury's decision not to indict the woman who accused Till of making advances at her before the 14-year-old was kidnapped and murdered.

A grand jury in Leflore County, Mississippi, determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, 88, on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, Dewayne Richardson, the country's district attorney, said.

Bryant Donham's statement allegedly led to Till's kidnapping and murder in August 1955 at the hands of her husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam. The two men were acquitted of murder charges by an all-white jury weeks after Till's mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River. Bryant Donham was never arrested.

For Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Till's cousin and the last living witness to his abduction, the decision marks a difficult, though anticipated outcome to Mississippi officials' promise to "leave no stone unturned" in the 67-year fight for justice for his best friend, he said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFjAz_0hCMORtX00
Bettmann Archive via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chicago native Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman.

"This outcome is unfortunate, but predictable, news," Parker said. "The prosecutor tried his best, and we appreciate his efforts, but he alone cannot undo hundreds of years of anti-Black systems that guaranteed those who killed Emmett Till would go unpunished, to this day."

Keith Beauchamp, the director of the documentary "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till" and writer of upcoming film "Till," told ABC News on Wednesday the grand jury decision is "a huge blow" for racial reconciliation in the United States.

"I respect, of course, the grand jury's decision, but it does not mean that I have to agree with it. When I think of what has just happened as a Black person, as Black people who are constant victims of the judicial system of America, it's a huge blow. I feel that it's a huge blow to our humanity," he said.

Beauchamp had expressed hope for a different outcome after an original warrant for Bryant Donham's arrest was found in a Leflore County courthouse in June.

MORE: Arrest warrant in Emmett Till case found in Mississippi court basement after 67 years

"Although we have not received what many, I believe, would want...I have some solace knowing that Carolyn Bryant won't be riding away in the sunset without looking over her shoulder," he said. "It is important that we hold people accountable for their actions if we truly want to see change in this country when it comes to civil and human rights."

The U.S. Justice Department reopened an investigation into Till's murder in 2018 but was unable to uncover sufficient evidence for a federal prosecution of Bryant Donham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGsR0_0hCMORtX00
Bettmann Archive via Getty Images - PHOTO: After their acquittal in the Emmett Till trial, defendant Roy Bryant (R), smokes a cigar as his wife happily embraces him and his half brother, J.W. Milam and his wife show jubilation.

While the decision resurrects the question of whether Bryant Donham will ever face charges for the kidnapping and killing of Till, Beauchamp says he will continue to search for new evidence to see the case brought to court again.

"Cold cases always heat up," he said, adding that he hopes rising awareness will bring new information and closure to Till's family.

"No family should ever have to endure this pain for this long," Parker said. "Going forward, we must keep the details, and memory, of the brutal murder of Emmett Till, and the courage of Mamie Mobley, alive, so that we can reduce racial violence, improve our system of justice, and treat each other with the dignity and respect with which Mrs. Mobley graced us all."

ABC News' Fatima Curry contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
BET

Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years

Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsOne

Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Emmett Till's Accuser, Carolyn Bryant, Seen In Kentucky

Last month, the family of Emmett Till demanded justice, yet again, for the horrendous incident that took place nearly 70 years ago. After digging through files at a Mississippi courthouse, the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, Till's accuser, was found. Infuriated with the evidence, the advocates urged law enforcement to conduct a proper investigation and indict Bryant for her culpability in Till's death.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leflore County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Murder#Violent Crime#Bettmann Archive#Getty Images Photo
Law & Crime

‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

786K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy