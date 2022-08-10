ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

State
Illinois State
Madison, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Madison, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire

MADISON, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a fire erupted at the Interco recycling facility Wednesday. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help the affected communities recover, officials said.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area

Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
#Southern Illinois#Accident
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Three charged with drug felonies

Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
wlds.com

RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
AUBURN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash

A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Arrest made for Granite City beating death

A Granite City man’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a Sunday morning attack in rural Granite City. Madison County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Blake Streeb beat two men, killing one of them. That victim’s been identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City. Sheriff’s...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
GRANITE CITY, IL
