Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
WAND TV
Pritzker issues Disaster Proclamation to assist in recovery efforts following Interco Fire
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday’s fire at the Interco recycling facility. The disaster proclamation will give the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire
MADISON, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a fire erupted at the Interco recycling facility Wednesday. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help the affected communities recover, officials said.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash
A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
advantagenews.com
Arrest made for Granite City beating death
A Granite City man’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a Sunday morning attack in rural Granite City. Madison County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Blake Streeb beat two men, killing one of them. That victim’s been identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City. Sheriff’s...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
KMOV
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0