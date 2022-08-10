ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

PennDOT schedules Aug. 24 Bayfront project open house

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KP6XO_0hCMKZoV00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Residents will have the chance to learn about and comment on Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor plans during an upcoming open house.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to host the open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Erie Port Authority Building (1 Holland St. in Erie).

PennDOT shares sneak peak of planned pedestrian bridge on Holland Street

According to a PennDOT flyer , the newest updates include pedestrian and bicycle amenity upgrades. The upgrades also aim to address traffic needs along the Bayfront Parkway.

During the open house, informational boards will be on display and design team members will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the public also can complete and submit a comment form.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A live Microsoft Teams meeting will offer a virtual tour of the open house from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day. The tour can be accessed online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Fire Department receives grant for more fire safety equipment

The Erie Fire Department has received a grant to purchase more fire safety equipment.    The City of Erie Fire Department has received a $250,000 grant to help fund apparatus for the city’s public safety operations, state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced Thursday. “Erie’s firefighters are some of the most dedicated out there, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fetterman holds first rally following stroke in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail, and his first stop was here in Erie. Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie on Friday to hold his first rally after suffering a stroke back in May. There was a large turnout at the John […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police celebrate 20 years of Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police conducts a variety of enforcement initiatives throughout the year in order to keep Pennsylvania roadways safe. One of said initiatives is known as Operation Nighthawk. Operation Nighthawk’s mission is to save lives and deter impaired driving through proactive patrols. In 2022, Operation Nighthawk is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This DUI enforcement detail […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School District looks to get off financial watch list

The Erie School District is close to being taken off the financial watch list. Officials say it would be a first in Pennsylvania, but what does this mean for the schools and your taxes? The school district has been on the watch list since 2017. Now, they feel it’s time to be taken off the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fetterman ‘grateful’ to return to the Pa. Senate race

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail and his first stop is here in Erie. Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center holding his first rally tonight after suffering a stroke back in May. A big crowd packed the convention center and cheered when Fetterman came on stage. He […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#The Open House#Urban Construction#Bayfront#Residents#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Fetterman to campaign in Erie Friday night

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman is holding a rally Friday night at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie. This will be Fetterman’s first event back on the campaign trail since he had a stroke on May 13. The candidate for Senate has noted that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man swims across Edinboro Lake for a good cause

An Erie man swam across Edinboro Lake Friday for a good cause. For the past month, Greg Heintz has been training for this swim while raising money for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The swim was a little more than one mile and took him less time than expected because of the perfect lake conditions. Heintz […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New mural added to Little Italy neighborhood

The Little Italy neighborhood celebrated their history and culture of the area with the dedication of a new mural. The mural was installed on the exterior of the Odessa’s Place building located on West 18th Street. The mural is also said to provide wayfinding capabilities. The mural was painted by over 100 different community members […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Historic aircraft gives residents a unique view of Erie

This weekend, some have the chance to view Erie in a new way by flying in a historic tri-motor aircraft. We got a first-hand look at the Ford Tri-Motor. It’s a three-engined aircraft that was created in the late 1920s. Some are getting the chance to fly in a historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft this weekend […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town August 12-14

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! 814 Concert Series The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community aides Cranesville family who lost house in fire

The community is stepping up once again to help a Cranesville family who lost everything in a house fire in July. A house fire on July 6 displaced a family of 12, who have been rebuilding the house since. The community has been donating building supplies, food and clothing. On Saturday, a benefit for the […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie Arts & Culture receives funding from the city

Local artists received more than $80,000 in support from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. A federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will go towards supporting artists and small nonprofit arts organizations. Twenty-eight awards were given to artists and organizations across Erie Arts & Culture’s six-county service areas. Erie Arts & Culture […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dan Pastore calls on Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding 2020 election

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore has called on Congressman Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding the 2020 election. Pastore and his supporters stood outside Congressman Kelly’s Erie office Thursday, demanding he tell the truth about his involvement in the attempt to overturn the election. He said the people of the 16th […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local institute offers faith-based opportunities

A local institute is introducing the community to a world class development center that will offer residents faith-based opportunities. Grace Leadership Institute has been revitalized with three branches that includes a school of ministry, a center for leadership development, and a regional church collaborative. The dean of the institute told us his vision for the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to campaign trail

RIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman will address voters Friday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy