NBCMontana
Missoula food resources report dramatic increase in visits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula food bank and UM food pantry are reporting an increase in patrons in recent months. The driving factor are inflation, a rise in food prices, gas prices and the ongoing pandemic. “Since March the Missoula food bank has seen more people than we’ve ever...
NBCMontana
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
montanarightnow.com
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
FWP issues fishing closure for mouth of Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek will have a full fishing closure starting Saturday. The closure starts where the Rattlesnake Creek enters the Clark Fork River in Missoula and applies to water within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of the creek.
montanarightnow.com
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
NBCMontana
Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
NBCMontana
Drone video high above Missoula's rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
NBCMontana
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Bitterroot NF
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest will move directly to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, the highest level, without implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because the fire conditions have been currently met. Stage 2. The following was send out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 11 days...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire burned 21,300 acres, see little growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire continues to burn at little over 21,300 acres, with no growth since Wednesday. Officials say that the containment of the Elmo 2 Fire has increased to 75%, with additional containment lines on the southeast, northwest, and northeast perimeter of the fire. Thunderstorms...
montanarightnow.com
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
NBCMontana
Intro to Filmmaking workshop planned at Blackfeet Community College
MISSOULA, Mont. — MAPS Media Institute is holding an Intro to Filmmaking workshop at the Blackfeet Community College. High school and college students will learn about the 1895-1896 agreement between the Blackfeet Nation and the U.S. Government and study the "1895 Disagreement" film project. The workshop will cover project...
Missoula business preparing for return of UM students
Tandem Bakery Café in the University District is preparing for the return of University of students.
NBCMontana
Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Estimated 200+ lightning strikes across Lolo National Forest
Firefighters are anticipating more lightning-caused fires to appear throughout the next several days as a result of the recent storms.
