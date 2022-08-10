Read full article on original website
Rain chance for tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are in north-central Indiana now, that could lead to a sprinkle in the evening. However, the main chance at rain comes later tonight. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. There is the chance of showers mainly in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Sunday showers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers and storms possible for the end of the weekend. Below normal temps continue for much of the workweek. TODAY: A system moves across the state today producing a good chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather threat from these storms but some areas could pick up some heavy rain. Much of the rain should end around lunchtime however a few isolated showers may be possible in the afternoon. Humidity values are a little higher than yesterday but nothing too terrible. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain chances return this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a beautiful day we had statewide with refreshing air and bright skies to close out the week! We will keep. Friday night: A comfortable night will be on tap with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday:...
Showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of dry time this weekend but a chance of showers arrives late tonight into the first part of Sunday. TODAY: A cool start early Saturday morning with many spots starting in the 50s. Much of the day will be dry with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Skies become partly cloudy late afternoon as a system approaches from the northwest. Highs climb into the lower 80s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Indiana Task Force 1 returns from helping Kentucky recover from flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1, an elite team that goes to disasters and emergency situation, returned home Thursday after being deployed to flood-stricken Kentucky. A total 59 task force members assisted in search-and-rescue efforts. They were about an hour from the heart of the most heavily damaged...
Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport. Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser. “The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete...
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
Historic Nature Of Brickyard Crossing
It’s more nature than racetrack, and it can be traced back to the late 1800s. Those are some of the facts and stories you’ll hear on this week’s episode of Behind the Bricks as IMS President J. Douglas Boles takes you on a tour of the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course to show you what all it has to offer today, as well as its remains that are decades, and even a century, old.
Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do. According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.
Behind the Bricks: Brickyard Crossing golf course
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every race fan knows that Indianapolis Motor Speedway is home to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but for golfers, it’s the home of one of the most unique golf courses in the world — Brickyard Crossing. Brickyard Crossing is an 18-hole, Par...
Indiana State Fair: Dr. Vegetable deep fries healthy foods, Dairy Cow Competitions, Indiana Beef Tent
It was an exciting Friday at the Indiana State Fair today as “Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis and specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan met a few 4-H Dairy Cattle competitors, got a taste of food from the Indiana Beef Tent and learned how Dr. Vegetable makes vegetables delicious through deep-frying.
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana has the country’s eighth-highest foreclosure rate. One in 600 homes are in foreclosure in Indiana, for a total of 4,800, according to Attom Data. The state’s foreclosure rate is the eighth-highest in the nation.
Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,
Aug.18 – Sept 2. A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
‘Pet Pals TV’: 2nd annual Grateful Fest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday. Founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, Pamela Terhune explored...
Common meds raise heart attack risk during hot weather, scientists warn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Findings from a new study show beta blockers and blood thinners, both which are drugs designed to prevent heart disease, may do more harm than good depending on the weather. Instead of decreasing the risk of a heart attack, the drugs could end up causing one...
2nd Annual Grateful Fest brings pets, music, food, together Saturday
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday, August 13 for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free!. Money raised benefits Grateful...
Coroner: Greenwood Park Mall shooter was shot 8 times
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Park Mall shooter died from eight gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Johnson County coroner said Friday. Coroner Michael D. Pruitt says in a news release that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, also had traces of cotinine, which the coroner says is a an alkaloid found in tobacco and is also the predominant metabolite of nicotine.
Health Spotlight: CDC relaxes COVID guidelines, toxic baby food, & kids constantly on internet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. The CDC releases new relaxed COVID guidelines. Ingredients in homemade baby food may contain toxic metals. Survey shows kids spend too much time on the internet. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
Indiana reports 11,660 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
