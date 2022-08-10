ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

Rain chance for tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are in north-central Indiana now, that could lead to a sprinkle in the evening. However, the main chance at rain comes later tonight. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. There is the chance of showers mainly in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers and storms possible for the end of the weekend. Below normal temps continue for much of the workweek. TODAY: A system moves across the state today producing a good chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather threat from these storms but some areas could pick up some heavy rain. Much of the rain should end around lunchtime however a few isolated showers may be possible in the afternoon. Humidity values are a little higher than yesterday but nothing too terrible. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Rain chances return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a beautiful day we had statewide with refreshing air and bright skies to close out the week! We will keep. Friday night: A comfortable night will be on tap with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of dry time this weekend but a chance of showers arrives late tonight into the first part of Sunday. TODAY: A cool start early Saturday morning with many spots starting in the 50s. Much of the day will be dry with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Skies become partly cloudy late afternoon as a system approaches from the northwest. Highs climb into the lower 80s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Task Force 1 returns from helping Kentucky recover from flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1, an elite team that goes to disasters and emergency situation, returned home Thursday after being deployed to flood-stricken Kentucky. A total 59 task force members assisted in search-and-rescue efforts. They were about an hour from the heart of the most heavily damaged...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport. Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser. “The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Historic Nature Of Brickyard Crossing

It’s more nature than racetrack, and it can be traced back to the late 1800s. Those are some of the facts and stories you’ll hear on this week’s episode of Behind the Bricks as IMS President J. Douglas Boles takes you on a tour of the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course to show you what all it has to offer today, as well as its remains that are decades, and even a century, old.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Brickyard Crossing golf course

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every race fan knows that Indianapolis Motor Speedway is home to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but for golfers, it’s the home of one of the most unique golf courses in the world — Brickyard Crossing. Brickyard Crossing is an 18-hole, Par...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana has the country’s eighth-highest foreclosure rate. One in 600 homes are in foreclosure in Indiana, for a total of 4,800, according to Attom Data. The state’s foreclosure rate is the eighth-highest in the nation.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: 2nd annual Grateful Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday. Founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, Pamela Terhune explored...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2nd Annual Grateful Fest brings pets, music, food, together Saturday

Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday, August 13 for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free!. Money raised benefits Grateful...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner: Greenwood Park Mall shooter was shot 8 times

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Park Mall shooter died from eight gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Johnson County coroner said Friday. Coroner Michael D. Pruitt says in a news release that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, also had traces of cotinine, which the coroner says is a an alkaloid found in tobacco and is also the predominant metabolite of nicotine.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 11,660 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE

