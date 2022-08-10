INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers and storms possible for the end of the weekend. Below normal temps continue for much of the workweek. TODAY: A system moves across the state today producing a good chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather threat from these storms but some areas could pick up some heavy rain. Much of the rain should end around lunchtime however a few isolated showers may be possible in the afternoon. Humidity values are a little higher than yesterday but nothing too terrible. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO