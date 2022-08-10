The 10 best tech deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale — save up to 40% on smart TVs, Apple Watches, headphones, and more

Click here to read the full article. Disney today lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers. It expects core Disney+ subs, not including the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, to reach 135 million to 165 million by the end of fiscal 2024. CFO Christine McCarthy said the company estimates the Hotstar service will have “up to” 80 million subscribers in the same period. Disney expects some users to migrate after it loses streaming rights next year to India Premier League cricket, a huge draw in the region. Execs had previously forecast total Disney+ including Hotstar would reach 230-260 million in FY ’24....

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO