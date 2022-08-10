ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

XNA to use grant funds to restore nonstop routes

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMXFR_0hCMIRgH00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) will use funding from a new federal grant to pursue nonstop service to one of the region’s most important business destinations.

The $500,000 grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASD). The department announced SCASD grants to XNA and 24 other airports on August 3.

XNA connector road receives impact approval

“Losing nonstop flights to San Francisco in early 2020 was one of the main setbacks we saw due to COVID-19, and we’re determined to get it re-established because it’s so important to our business community,” said Andrew Branch, the airport’s chief business development officer. “What we actually saw when it did operate is people loved having the nonstop each day, and it provided value to both the business travelers and the leisure travelers who wanted to get to the Bay Area.”

Without the nonstop option, XNA saw its number of people flying to the San Francisco region fall dramatically. The route averaged 80 passengers a day in 2019, but just 26 people a day made that trip last year, an XNA consultant’s report shows.

A link to the official order for the awarded grants can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonstop Flights#Xna#Scasd#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy