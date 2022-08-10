Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA・
Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals
With a roster spot still open, the Dallas Mavericks signed a few names to compete in training camp.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts to Minnesota Wild’s controversial promotion
The Minnesota Wild haven’t been able to make it very far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in recent years, perhaps in part to their thin play in between the blue lines. So in that sense, it’s perhaps natural that the NHL franchise wants to align themselves with the Thin Blue Line.
LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story With A Message To LeBron James
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made a post to his Instagram story with a message to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The two superstars have faced off in the NBA Finals three different times. Once when James was on the Miami Heat and Durant was on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and two times when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Durant was on the Golden State Warriors.
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight
Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: Team will keep D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Timberwolves is a big question mark. There were reports, including one from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, saying that the team placed him on the trading block earlier in the offseason. Now it seems that Russell will stay put. Timberwolves owner Glen...
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Says Jaylen Brown Being The Centerpiece Of The Kevin Durant Trade Package Shows Just How Valuable He Is
Everything seemed rosy for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics when they took a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it has been all downhill since then. They would lose the next 3 games and as is the case when you fall short, the team has been looking to upgrade their roster.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0