Steubenville, OH

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

By Taylor Long
 6 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants.

The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them.

YMCA workers say this is a great opportunity for families and kids to take advantage of.

“The YMCA is a great place for people of all ages to get healthy not just physically but spirit mind body and for kids who you know aren’t in the most stable homes it’s a great place for them to have someplace to go they feel safe and they can have fun and just be kids.”

Sierra Estell – Marketing Director Ohio Valley YMCA

For more information click here .

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

