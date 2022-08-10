Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Resolution – Honoring Troy Davis on his Retirement after 36 Years of Service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. Resolution – Honoring Eric Higgs on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, August 16th at Noon. The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board meeting is set to be held in the Third Floor Board Room of the Effingham County Building in Downtown Effingham.
Long Creek under boil order
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice. Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson. A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson. Their Facebook […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Mary E. Vonderheide, 89
Mary E. Vonderheide, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed peacefully in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Mary was born on January 28, 1933, in Stewardson, the daughter of Floyd and Dongola (Barnes) Tarrant. Mary and Wayne Anthony Vonderheide were...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Brownstown Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 7:00pm. Public Hearing 7:00pm- Concerning the intent of the Board to issue $240,000 Workin Cash Fund Bonds to increase the District’s working cash fund. Motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the...
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday Evening
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 6:00pm. Board Business – Consent Agenda*- Approval of Minutes; Set Date and Time for Budget Hearing; Approve Hazardous Bus Route Conditions; Approve the Review of Safe Return to School Plan Recommendations e. Authorize Band & Fine Arts Uniform Purchase; Consider a Motion to Approve the Tentative Budget; Discussion of District Goal Setting.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Salem, IL USA
Mia found a treasure while playing on the merry-go-round! As a very imaginative 4 year old, one can guess just how thrilled she was to find such a pretty heart hanging there waiting to be discovered! She was even more excited when she found out it was hers to keep. 😊
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?
Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
waste360.com
LRS Expands into Central Illinois with Doty Sanitation Acquisition
BEECHER CITY, Ill. -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of Beecher City, Ill.-based Doty Sanitation, a highly-respected provider of residential, commercial and roll-off collection services in central Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
Vandalism at St. Patrick’s school
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) The Decatur Police are investigating vandalism in the downtown area of Decatur. On August 12 at 5:35 a.m. the DPD said they received reports of vandalism. During the investigation, DPD took a 38-year-old man in custody after locating him at Central Park. Officers said they arrested the man for damaging property at […]
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
Comments / 0