Two more Montague County school districts will be moving to the four-day school week this year with teacher retention and recruitment the driving forces for this change. Gold-Burg and Montague Independent School Districts join Prairie Valley ISD, which enters its second year of the four-day week. While other county districts have not formally gone to four-days, they are all using different methods to get a shorter week in some fashion while still getting the required 75,600 minutes for students.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO