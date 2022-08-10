ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS

Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
Clyde Edward Hailey

Clyde Edward Hailey, born in Graham Texas on Feb. 17, 1938, died Aug. 5, 2022. He was married to the former Patsy Mixon of Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Henry Hailey and Minnie Loyce Davis Hailey, by brothers Bill Hailey, Thomas Hailey, and sister Mary Hailey Brian, two nieces, and a nephew.
Two more county schools join the four-day week schedule

Two more Montague County school districts will be moving to the four-day school week this year with teacher retention and recruitment the driving forces for this change. Gold-Burg and Montague Independent School Districts join Prairie Valley ISD, which enters its second year of the four-day week. While other county districts have not formally gone to four-days, they are all using different methods to get a shorter week in some fashion while still getting the required 75,600 minutes for students.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
