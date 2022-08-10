Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Breckenridge City commissioner resigns in midst of meeting about city manager
Breckenridge City Commissioner Greg Akers verbally resigned Tuesday night, leaving a special commission meeting during the closed-door executive session where they were discussing the finalists for the city manager position. He officially submitted a letter of resignation by email Wednesday evening. Akers said that he resigned after realizing that there...
newschannel6now.com
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
365traveler.com
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS
Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
Graham Leader
Clyde Edward Hailey
Clyde Edward Hailey, born in Graham Texas on Feb. 17, 1938, died Aug. 5, 2022. He was married to the former Patsy Mixon of Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Henry Hailey and Minnie Loyce Davis Hailey, by brothers Bill Hailey, Thomas Hailey, and sister Mary Hailey Brian, two nieces, and a nephew.
bowienewsonline.com
Two more county schools join the four-day week schedule
Two more Montague County school districts will be moving to the four-day school week this year with teacher retention and recruitment the driving forces for this change. Gold-Burg and Montague Independent School Districts join Prairie Valley ISD, which enters its second year of the four-day week. While other county districts have not formally gone to four-days, they are all using different methods to get a shorter week in some fashion while still getting the required 75,600 minutes for students.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
ABC13 Houston
Texas town launches 4-day school week to retain teachers. Here's how people feel about it
MINERAL WELLS, Texas -- Weekends at schools in a small Texas town at Mineral Wells Independent School District will begin early after implementing a four-day school week starting the 2022-2023 school year. Students and teachers will attend school Monday through Thursday, and will have a three-day weekend starting on Fridays.
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
Clay County tax assessor charged with misuse of $9.2 million of county funds
#BREAKING The Clay County tax assessor-collector has been charged with embezzlement.
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
newschannel6now.com
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
Car chase ends in fire, foot pursuit in Wichita Co., manhunt underway
A possibly stolen pickup led Wichita County law enforcement on a chase through southern Wichita County before crashing into a bar ditch and fleeing on foot through a pasture, leaving behind a grassfire.
fox4news.com
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive
ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
Wichita County chase suspect caught
A suspect who led law enforcement through a multi-county chase has been arrested.
