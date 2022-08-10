ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TN

wvlt.tv

‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

State Evaluating Need For Turn Lanes At Two White Co Schools

Turn lanes at Findlay Elementary and White County High School could be a project coming in the future. State Representative Paul Sherrell reported to the White County School Board that TDOT is studying the matter. “There’s has been some people that has approached me and wanting to know why can’t...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
z93country.com

Trailer Destroyed in Thursday Fire

Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a trailer fire on Ridgewood Ave very close to a house Thursday morning just after 7 am. Firefighters from Susie Vol. Fire Department responded mutual aid to assist with the attack. Monticello Police Department assisted on scene with scene control. Wayne County EMS transported 2 civilians from the fire scene for chest pain and one firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion/dehydration. The trailer was a total loss and the house received major damage due to the fire.
MONTICELLO, KY
newstalk941.com

This Week Livingston Aldermen Discuss Police Chief Position, Crossville City Manager Search Begins

This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will continue discussion over the Park View School. The School Board and County Commission recently met in joint session exploring options to build the 5th-8th grade wing of the school. Originally a K-8 school, but limited funding caused the school board to move forward with just the K-4 section.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
wgnsradio.com

Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area

A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
LEBANON, TN
newstalk941.com

Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen

About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
BAXTER, TN
WATE

Wartburg man sentenced to 60 days for fatal drag racing crash

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wartburg man has been sentenced for several charges connected to a May 2019 fatal crash that began with a drag race. Holden Jeffrey Melton, 21, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years on supervised probation. He will also lose his license for three years, pay a $500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.
WARTBURG, TN

