Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
850wftl.com
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended after he was caught on video grabbing a fellow female officer by the throat has lost his pay. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January. Sunrise Police now say that his status has been changed to suspended without pay.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Click10.com
Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop
MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
Click10.com
Burglar steals $4,000 in tools preventing Hollywood man from going to work
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Stephen Homer said he watched his whole livelihood going down the drain. A burglar stole from his truck near the intersection of Park Street and North 64 Avenue in Hollywood. “Everything I worked for, everything I built these last few years was gone,” Homer said adding...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
Woman arrested for drugging man, stealing $52K in watches
A woman accused of stealing $52,000 in watches from a South Florida man she drugged has been arrested.
Click10.com
Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed. The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up. “Thank God...
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
Click10.com
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste
MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.
Man involved in identity theft ring arrested after school bus crash, report says
A man who was arrested following a high-speed crash with a Palm Beach County school bus on Thursday told investigators he was part of an identity theft ring, according to an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer involved in head-on collision released from the hospital
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital. Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile. Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami. “It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said. The...
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus Thursday in Wellington has been arrested.
WSVN-TV
Westbound lanes of Sample Road closed due police investigation in Coconut Creek, 1 dead
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed due to a police investigation. On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.
