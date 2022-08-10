ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hollywood, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

