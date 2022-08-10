Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions
WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
alxnow.com
Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city
Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
ffxnow.com
Flash Flood Warning in for Fairfax County, as storm takes out power
An ongoing thunderstorm has taken out power for hundreds of Fairfax County residents, as the threat of flash flooding looms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the D.C. region that is set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. According to the alert, between 1.5...
Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC
VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
wvtf.org
Report finds failures in response to January Interstate 95 snowstorm
A new audit of the state’s response to the January snowstorm that stranded hundreds of vehicles on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg found numerous failures. The report from the State Inspector General’s office was released Friday afternoon. Among the problems—poor communication with the public, failure to have enough plow...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Del Ray Vintage and Flea Market Named Best in Virginia — “The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine…” [Zebra]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 81 and low of 68. Sunrise at 6:21 am and sunset at 8:09 pm. [Weather.gov]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
I-95 clear in Prince William after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near Cardinal Drive at mile marker 155.4. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Montgomery County Due To Water Main Break
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montgomery County area after a water main break, officials say. WSSC Water issued the advisory after a break on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area, Thursday, Aug. 11. The advisory will affect around...
‘Pure panic’: 14 injured after car crashes into Virginia pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — At least 14 people were injured Friday night after a vehicle slammed into a pub in northern Virginia and caused a fire, authorities said. According to the Arlington Fire Department, eight people were taken to area hospitals. Four were in critical condition and four had injuries that were considered not to be life-threatening, WJLA-TV reported. Six people were treated at the scene and released, according to the television station.
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
