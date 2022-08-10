ARLINGTON, Va. — At least 14 people were injured Friday night after a vehicle slammed into a pub in northern Virginia and caused a fire, authorities said. According to the Arlington Fire Department, eight people were taken to area hospitals. Four were in critical condition and four had injuries that were considered not to be life-threatening, WJLA-TV reported. Six people were treated at the scene and released, according to the television station.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO