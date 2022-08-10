ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

mocoshow.com

WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions

WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city

Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC

VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wvtf.org

Report finds failures in response to January Interstate 95 snowstorm

A new audit of the state’s response to the January snowstorm that stranded hundreds of vehicles on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg found numerous failures. The report from the State Inspector General’s office was released Friday afternoon. Among the problems—poor communication with the public, failure to have enough plow...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Del Ray Vintage and Flea Market Named Best in Virginia — “The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine…” [Zebra]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 81 and low of 68. Sunrise at 6:21 am and sunset at 8:09 pm. [Weather.gov]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Pure panic’: 14 injured after car crashes into Virginia pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — At least 14 people were injured Friday night after a vehicle slammed into a pub in northern Virginia and caused a fire, authorities said. According to the Arlington Fire Department, eight people were taken to area hospitals. Four were in critical condition and four had injuries that were considered not to be life-threatening, WJLA-TV reported. Six people were treated at the scene and released, according to the television station.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire

Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

