What It Will Cost You to Speed in a School Zone
As we get ready to start a new school year classes will start on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Now would be the perfect time to remind you of what it would cost if you are caught using a phone or speeding through a school zone. The state of Texas has recently increased fines and court costs on drivers caught speeding in school zones. This is so drivers recognize the importance of obeying the school zone speed limits. If you are caught with any moving violation in a school zone $25 will be added to the citation.
Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun
One of the coolest things about being a DJ in the Crossroads community is getting to partner with like-minded businesses and people who truly believe in the magic of giving back. Last weekend's Backpack Celebration was once again EPIC and that is in part to Toyota of Victoria for their sponsorship support.
Horrific Video Leads to A 25 Yr Animal Cruelty Sentence in Texas
It's been said that " Every dog has its day," and for one rottweiler in Texas, thanks to a concerned citizen who took footage of him getting beaten by his owner, Buddy the rottweiler has a new life full of love and kindness. And Texas now has one of the...
One Lucky Person Won the Historic Mega Millions Jackpot
One person matched all the numbers on the Friday night(7/29/22) drawing. Mega Millions Mania definitely took over as MM the website crashed just after 10 pm central time on Friday night and stayed down for about 15 minutes. As the website came back users were put in a virtual waiting room. The website displayed this message: We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Mega Millions Jackpot Surpasses One Billion Dollars
SECOND BIGGEST JACKPOT IN MEGA MILLIONS IN HISTORY:. The Mega Millions jackpot has just hit the second highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time!. Nobody matched all six numbers during last night's Mega Millions drawing.Lottery officials say there were nine tickets sold that matched five of the six winning numbers - each is worth at least $1 million or more. None of these tickets were sold in Texas! Here are the numbers from Tuesday's drawing (07/26/22): 7 - 29 - 60 - 63 - 66 Mega Ball: 15,
Texas Photographer Uses HEB Bakery for Inspiration of Photo Shoot
In a TikTok that how now gone viral, you see photographer, Ashlee Struchen, making the cutest photoshoot with a tiny baby. The video has now been viewed over half a million times. What is her inspiration? The HEB Bakery! Oh yeah, and Selena music. Check out the adorable video of the shoot below and the final product!
Texas Taco Ball Manager Poured Boiling Hot Water on 2 Customers
A Texas mother and daughter are suing Americas biggest Mexican restaurant after a life-changing incident. Brittany Davis and her minor child drove to a Taco Bell in the Dallas area on June 17. Davis went to the drive-thru to place her order. After receiving her $31 order, Davis noticed she was given the wrong order and returned to the drive-thru to get it corrected.
TX Takes A Big Dump Listed As Number Two on Worst Place to Live List
So Texas makes it into the Top Ten WORST Places to Live in the United States and if you haven't guessed by now, we ranked at #2. Yep, a big ol' stanky number two. It's the annual CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business and according to the list, there is only ONE OTHER STATE worse than Texas to live in!
Texas Prisoners Are Freaking Out About Lack of Air Conditioning
Texas Prisoners Are Freaking Out About Lack of Air Conditioning. With record heat indexes in Texas reaching a sweltering 114 degrees and ERCOT asking us to turn down our a/cs, it's no wonder Texans aren't feeling their usual hospitable selves, but what about Texas prisoners who don't even have the option of air conditioning?
‘Juice’ Truck Has Over $660,000 of Cocaine at Laredo Border
Here is another huge drug bust at the Texas/Mexico border. The question is where did they hide it? The tires of the trailer! The seizure occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 1997 Freightliner trailer hauling a shipment of “juice” for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 38 packages containing 87 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tires of the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $671,160.
Tragic TX Crash Investigation Reveals Driver Was Not A Young Teen
If you live in Texas, you likely heard the tragic news this past March about a horrific crash that killed an entire youth golf team and one of their coaches from the University of the Southwest. We sadly hear about fatal accidents frequently, but what stood out the most in the story outside of the loss of life was that it was suspected that the fiery crash was at the hands of a 13-year-old boy driving the truck that killed them all.
Texas Mother Suing For a Gun Sale That Led to Daughters Suicide
A Travis County mother is coming for everyone who could have possibly played a role in her daughter's recent suicide. According to court documents, the Travis County woman filed a civil lawsuit against Academy Sports + Outdoors for a gun sale made in Austin on July 2nd. GUN SALE LEADS...
