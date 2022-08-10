Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: McDonald County Soccer
McDonald County boys soccer returns seven starters this year looking to improve on last season’s four-win campaign. Head coach Nathan Haikey will look to Antonio Delacruz (senior defender), Francisco Blancas (senior forward), Alejandro Cejudo (senior defender) and Elias Bail (senior midfielder) will be looked to for leadership this year.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ozark Soccer
The Ozark Tigers experienced a great deal of success throughout the 2021 season, including a state ranking for several weeks and the No. 2 seed going into the Class 4 District 5 tournament before being knocked out by sixth-seeded Carthage. After a trip to the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2020,...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Soccer
The Carthage Tigers battled inconsistent play and injuries last season but still managed to advance to the championship of the Class 4 District 12 tournament. “We had a veteran group, but we had an up-and-down season,” Carthage coach Jacob Osborne said. “I don’t think we quite had the season we thought we could have heading into the year. We were able to come together well at the end of the season but fell short in the district finals.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Aurora Softball
Aurora softball returns seven varsity starters in Tanner Schmidt’s first season as head coach of the program. The Lady Houns won seven games last year. Those seven starters including three seniors in Maci Montgomery (first base), Destiny Jaramillo (centerfield) and Rosie Ackerman (third base). Montgomery hit .310 with a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Walnut Grove Softball
Walnut Grove softball finished runner-up in the Polk County League last year posting a 13-13 record overall. The Lady Tigers graduated two players from last year’s team in Anna Bourke (first base) and Skyler Boyd (right field). Experience gained last year will be an advantage this year. “Having a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Soccer
The Webb City Cardinals made great strides in 2021. The Cardinals improved upon an 8-16 season in 2020 by finishing 12-9 overall and 2-7 in the Central Ozark Conference in 2021. In addition, they shut out all three teams they faced in Parkview’s Southwest Showdown to finish first and then advanced past the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament with a 4-1 win over rival Carl Junction.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Branson Soccer
The Branson Pirates experienced one of their best seasons in program history in 2021, powered by a potent offense and lockdown defense. The Pirates finished the season 17-5 overall, 7-2 as co-champions of the Central Ozark Conference, and district runners-up to Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 5 championship.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Softball
Willard is looking to put everything together and claim what would be the program’s first COC championship and/or capture what would be the Lady Tigers’ first district title since 2011. Coach AshLeigh Williams’ bunch is coming off a 22-8 campaign and has 55 wins over the past three...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Soccer
SPRINGFIELD – The Kickapoo boys soccer team is coming off a historic 20-win season that saw the Chiefs come within inches of advancing to the Final Four. And they were probably even closer than that sounds. Kickapoo’s title hopes ended with a 1-0 loss to Blue Springs in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Reeds Spring Softball
Reeds Spring softball will be looking to bounce back from a two-win season with eight players who started at some point last season returning. “Our summer workouts have gone very well. I’ve been very impressed with our team chemistry and how our older kids have accepted the younger players,” Reeds Spring head coach Scott Walker said.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Joplin School District welcomes three new principals
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin school district has three new principals for the upcoming school year. Tracy Newell is now in charge of North Middle School. Jake Williams is heading South Middle School. And Ed Raschen is the new principal for all freshmen in Joplin High School. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTTS
30th Anniversary of the Disappearance of Tracy Pickett
(KTTS News) – Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the Disappearance of Tracy Pickett. Tracy was reported missing August 12, 1992. Pickett was 14 when she disappeared. She is a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’4 and weighed 115 pounds.
La Niña just won’t quit: What that means for Springfield’s fall weather
There's an 80% probability La Niña conditions persist between September and November, which will have an impact on fall weather around the country.
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
ksgf.com
Combat-Wounded Veteran Surprised with Free Truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
(KTTS News) – A combat-wounded Veteran was surprised with a free vehicle during the the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Former U.S. Army Sergant Blake Leitch, with a 100 percent, payment-free 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Leitch has traveled the...
