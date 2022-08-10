Read full article on original website
Related
Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
mtd.org
MTD Readies for 2022 -2023 Service Year | August 14, 2022
As the community prepares to welcome students back at both local schools and the University of Illinois, and much of the workforce readies itself to return to collaborating in person with their co-workers, so too is MTD gearing up to return to Fall Service for our 2022-2023 Service Year, beginning Sunday, August 14.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.
smilepolitely.com
A quick traffic guide to U of I move-in week
The week students return to campus is notoriously troublesome for Champaign-Urbana locals trying to navigate the community. Consider this a PSA that those days are just around the corner, and use this as a mini guide to maneuvering the area. Early arrival begins for select students on August 14-15th, followed...
Ameren cutting costs and saving pollinators
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren is growing a cost-saving effort with a pollinator pocket. The power company teamed up with an environmental group to save money and endangered species. The first thing you’ll notice is a variety of plants where you typically see overgrown weeds and thickets. Ameren and Pheasants Forever carefully picked out the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Arrested after I-74 Pursuit in Indiana
Montgomery County – This afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police reported on Saturday that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
studyfinds.org
New drug eliminates over 300 kinds of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For patients with a urinary tract infection, what’s the best way to deal with it? You can go to your doctor for antibiotics, but you run the risk of the medication not working the next time around. If you wait it out, you may have to deal with agonizing symptoms for days. Fortunately, researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign may have discovered a third option. Their study finds a new molecule that’s able to ward off more than 300 drug-resistant bacteria — including the one that causes UTIs.
Comments / 0