URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For patients with a urinary tract infection, what’s the best way to deal with it? You can go to your doctor for antibiotics, but you run the risk of the medication not working the next time around. If you wait it out, you may have to deal with agonizing symptoms for days. Fortunately, researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign may have discovered a third option. Their study finds a new molecule that’s able to ward off more than 300 drug-resistant bacteria — including the one that causes UTIs.

URBANA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO