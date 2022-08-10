The Carthage Tigers battled inconsistent play and injuries last season but still managed to advance to the championship of the Class 4 District 12 tournament. “We had a veteran group, but we had an up-and-down season,” Carthage coach Jacob Osborne said. “I don’t think we quite had the season we thought we could have heading into the year. We were able to come together well at the end of the season but fell short in the district finals.”

