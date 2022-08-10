Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Soccer
In 2021, the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time in program history after winning their first district championship. But they were left wanting more. “You can plan and make predictions, but at the end of the day, the kids just have to play,” said...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Fair Grove Soccer
Fair Grove advanced to the Class 1 state tournament for the second time in program history in 2021. The Eagles came away with the fourth place trophy. There will be a different look to the team this year after graduating five seniors and returning four total starters. One of those...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Parkview Soccer
Parkview soccer has some big holes to fill with the graduation of four all-conference players from last year’s nine-win team. Silas Allouche, Peter Garcia, Tyler Duchsherer and Carlos Valle are those four graduated players. Allouche was a first-team all-conference selection who scored 47 of Parkview’s 68 goals last year with another 17 assists.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Fordland Volleyball
Fordland volleyball doubled its win total from 2020 with eight wins in 2021. The Eagles will look to post the program’s first winning record since 2017 behind five returning upperclassmen. Grace Grandel returns at setter in her senior year. The four-year starter earned all-district honors last year. “Grace Grandel...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Soccer
The Bolivar Liberators made an impressive showing in their first year in the Ozark Conference, going 6-4 for a fourth-place finish and 17-6 overall. In addition, the Liberators made their second-straight appearance in the Class 3 District 6 championship game, where they fell to Neosho. In 2020, Bolivar captured its first district title in 10 years.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Walnut Grove Softball
Walnut Grove softball finished runner-up in the Polk County League last year posting a 13-13 record overall. The Lady Tigers graduated two players from last year’s team in Anna Bourke (first base) and Skyler Boyd (right field). Experience gained last year will be an advantage this year. “Having a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Soccer
The Carthage Tigers battled inconsistent play and injuries last season but still managed to advance to the championship of the Class 4 District 12 tournament. “We had a veteran group, but we had an up-and-down season,” Carthage coach Jacob Osborne said. “I don’t think we quite had the season we thought we could have heading into the year. We were able to come together well at the end of the season but fell short in the district finals.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Neosho Soccer
The Neosho Wildcats will have a new, but familiar, face leading the way this season. Steve Schnackenberg, who has been a part of Neosho soccer since 1997, returns to the sideline as head coach of the boys’ team, which is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in 2021. The Wildcats...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Aurora Soccer
Aurora has a new head coach in Shawn Pennell. He takes over an Aurora soccer program coming off a two win season. Seven starters return this year, but the Houn Dawgs graduated their only two all-conference honorees. The remaining players will be ready to run, as Pennell cited conditioning as...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Aurora Softball
Aurora softball returns seven varsity starters in Tanner Schmidt’s first season as head coach of the program. The Lady Houns won seven games last year. Those seven starters including three seniors in Maci Montgomery (first base), Destiny Jaramillo (centerfield) and Rosie Ackerman (third base). Montgomery hit .310 with a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marshfield Softball
Marshfield is rallying around Morgan Green, as the Lady Jays infielder returns for her senior season following a bout with leukemia and a stroke. “She has battled back and I am looking forward to seeing her on the field again,” coach James McAnarney said. “With what she has gone through, I believe she can do anything.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Joplin Soccer
The Joplin Eagles took a “good step forward” last season as they finished 16-7 overall, 5-4 in the Central Ozark Conference and as runner-up in the Class 4 District 5 tournament. In addition, the Eagles won their bracket in Parkview’s Viking Showdown and finished second in Jefferson City’s...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Soccer
The Webb City Cardinals made great strides in 2021. The Cardinals improved upon an 8-16 season in 2020 by finishing 12-9 overall and 2-7 in the Central Ozark Conference in 2021. In addition, they shut out all three teams they faced in Parkview’s Southwest Showdown to finish first and then advanced past the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament with a 4-1 win over rival Carl Junction.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Softball
Carthage coach Stephanie Ray is confident in comparing the Lady Tigers’ schedule the last two seasons with any program in the state. She points to the formidable slate Carthage faced last season as the trigger to the Lady Tigers’ 14-game winning streak down the stretch. Ray is counting...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Soccer
SPRINGFIELD – The Kickapoo boys soccer team is coming off a historic 20-win season that saw the Chiefs come within inches of advancing to the Final Four. And they were probably even closer than that sounds. Kickapoo’s title hopes ended with a 1-0 loss to Blue Springs in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Softball
Willard is looking to put everything together and claim what would be the program’s first COC championship and/or capture what would be the Lady Tigers’ first district title since 2011. Coach AshLeigh Williams’ bunch is coming off a 22-8 campaign and has 55 wins over the past three...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball
For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Spokane Volleyball
Spokane volleyball has a new head coach taking over in Erin Mitchem. Mitchem played for Spokane when she was in high school. “I expect this year to be successful for Spokane volleyball,” Mitchem said. “After losing six varsity players from last season, we will be rebuilding, but this is just the team to take on that challenge. The girls are excited to be in the gym and are ready to work hard and learn. By the end of the season I expect this team to be a district contender.”
