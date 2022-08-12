ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04A4pg_0hCLpGte00

The smell is foul, and it may linger for a while, but officials in Gloucester County, New Jersey say there is no danger from the fumes that blanketed parts of the area with a strong odor.

Chief Matthew Brenner of the East Greenwich Township Police Department said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon that nothing harmful has been detected in the air from the fumes that were expelled from a tanker truck.

However, he promised that officials will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

"Although the odor was strong and pungent, the air quality was not detecting anything harmful for our local residents or businesses," he said. "We're continuing to monitor that as we speak."

The odor is coming from an additive to a product called Lubrizol-1389.

After receiving numerous 911 calls of an odor around 3 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews discovered a truck hauling the chemical at the TA Truck Service Area on the 100 block of Berkley Road in near Paulsboro off I-295 expelling fumes from its tanker.

The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell could linger for days.

Brenner said the county has set up a 911 call center just for this incident.

Mitigation efforts which included scrubbing and cooling operations continued Thursday night, .

Annmarie Ruiz, of the Gloucester County Health Department, said anyone experiencing mild irritation such as eye itching, sore throat, vomiting or headache should seek medical attention.

Ruiz said that she does not know of anyone who has been hospitalized because of this incident.

The truck expelling the chemical remained on location early Thursday morning.

Officials say there was no leak. Rather, the truck was releasing the fumes because of the high temperature.

"It's doing exactly what it should do. When the temperature rises to a certain level, the vessel itself will actually expel fumes. So it's built to do that," said East Greenwich Township Police Chief Matthew Brenner. "There's no leak per see."

The chemical sent a "rotten egg smell" across the region.

"It literally burns your nostrils. It gave me an instant headache," said Sarah Rego of Paulsboro.

Emergency crews responded to a South Jersey rest stop Wednesday afternoon due to reports of an unusual odor in the air.

Truck driver Shane O'Dell was parked right next to the truck.

"I'm going 'no wonder no one wanted to park here,' something's reeking like natural gas," O'Dell said.

Dell says he and another truck driver were running around trying to warn everyone of what was going on.

"It's building pressure every 30 seconds and you could see the vapors. You could see the air just like this. That's how much vapor was coming out of this tank," Dell said.

A representative from Lubrizol says they are aware of the situation and investigating but have no further comment.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management says residents with questions or concerns can call the designated hotline at 856-384-6800. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the East Greenwich Township Police Department, the odor is coming from a truck that is expelling fumes from a fuel additive called "Lubrizol."

Comments / 35

David Roche
4d ago

Is this a big cover up? Smell still lingering this morning. Everyone has headaches, sick to their stomachs and tired. Seems to be effecting a large area. Something isn't right.

Reply(1)
8
Shaina Spears
4d ago

None of these types of chemicals are safe to breathe, but I'm sure it makes something that you "can't live with out." If it really bothers you, LOOK UP WHAT IT IS MADE FOR AND BOYCOTT IT. That's the only way you can make a difference. Same thing with the refineries, if you hate the smell so much, drive an electric car or a bike.

Reply(5)
8
nunski
4d ago

yesterday morning I smelled a strong glue type odor for miles and it gave me an instant headache not sure if it had anything to do with this but it was even hard to breathe.

Reply
3
Related
Beach Radio

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Gloucester County, NJ
Health
City
Paulsboro, NJ
City
Greenwich, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
East Greenwich Township, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Experts consider where to bury bones of Revolutionary War soldiers found in N.J. field

It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#South Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
camdencounty.com

Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
94.5 PST

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy