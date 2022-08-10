Read full article on original website
Related
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Tropical low to bring heavy rain to South Texas
At this point the tropical low should stay too far south to bring more than a spotty shower to Central Texas.
KXAN
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
KVUE
These Texas dog park bars are among the best in the U.S., report says
TEXAS, USA — What could be more fun than enjoying some drinks and food with your friends on the weekend?. How about add dogs to the mix? "Dog park bars" have become more popular over the years, and four spots in Texas have been named by Yelp as "must visits."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Sturgeon supermoon to grace skies over Central Texas Thursday night
TEXAS, USA — August's full moon will appear Thursday night at 8:36 p.m. Central Time, which would be 20 minutes after sunset in Austin. It will appear from the southeast at that point. This will be the last of four supermoons that will take place during 2022, with every...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
A Weird Texas Ghost Town That Never Technically Got Its Start
Every ghost town has its interesting origin story. For many, people flock to an area seeking fortune. Over time, people move out and the town eventually dies leaving behind empty buildings and legends. For one Texas ghost town, the story of its beginning looks a lot like way others end.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0