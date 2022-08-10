ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

