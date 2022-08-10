Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Robert Frederick Davis
Mr. Robert Frederick Davis, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Robert was born in Miami, FL to his late parents Robert F. Davis and Louise Linton Powell Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Nicole Davis (Jason) Huskey; grandchildren, Kylee Larisa Huskey and Kasen Lee Huskey.
thunder1320.com
Vernie Lee Hastings
Vernie Lee Hastings, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 having been surrounded by her three children her last few days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM on August 13, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 12 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Donna Ogilvie
Donna Ogilvie said she enjoys her work as a Mammography Technologist at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital because it allows her to care for others. “One of my most prized possessions is a small card that I received from a patient over 25 years ago that said, ‘Just a little thanks for saving my life.’ I carry that card in my wallet every day as a reminder of why I do what I do,” she said.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill downs Dickson County in jamboree
For the third consecutive time the two have met in a jamboree, Spring Hill got the better of Dickson County -- this time a 24-8 Raider win in two quarters of play on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the opening matchup of the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree. Winning...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption August 11, 2022
2 kittens, 2 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption during our PAWS visit this week. Now everyone go in and give them all good homes 🙂. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John...
murfreesborovoice.com
Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thunder1320.com
Raz’n Kids Consignment continues through Friday in Manchester
The Raz’n Kids Fall/Winter Consignment Sale is slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester. Hours are 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. There will be a public half price sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The sale will...
wilsonpost.com
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
thunder1320.com
Unity Medical cuts ribbon on new Rural Health Clinic
Staff with Unity Medical Center, along with community members and the Manchester Chamber of Commerce gathered at the hospital’s recently completed “Rural Health Clinic” Wednesday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Located across from Unity Medical at 482 Interstate Drive, the Rural Health Clinic consolidates an entire network...
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
thunder1320.com
SOCCER: Coffee Middle drops nail biter in heavy rain
Coffee Middle soccer fell just short Thursday night. But it certainly wasn’t because of the efforts of Lilly Matherne. The eighth grade striker scored 5 goals for the CMS Lady Raiders, and had a sixth just miss as time expired as the Lady Raider lost to Franklin County 6-5 in a heavy rain storm in Manchester. (THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. PUSH HERE TO CATCH THE REPLAY).
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
Comments / 0