McAllen ISD provides free meals to all students
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year. The school district will continue to operate with the Community Eligibility Program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and students in low-income areas. The program approach helps ensure that all students receive […]
Valley View ISD to give out free backpacks and school supplies to students
Valley View ISD will give free backpacks and school supplies to all district students during a back-to-school event on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ed Payne Arena in Hidalgo. Every family will also receive a free five-pound bag of...
Free Health and Wellness expo to take place in Mercedes
A free community Health and Wellness Expo for the public will take place Friday in Mercedes. Free health screenings like vision, dental, and blood pressure checks are being offered. More than 500 backpacks will also be given out. The expo is happening at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center from 9:00...
Groundbreaking held for inclusive playground in McAllen
Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."
STC partnering up with Metro McAllen for new transit academy
In an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers, South Texas College is teaming up with Metro McAllen for a transit academy. “This program was established due to the need and high demand for these high paying jobs, and most importantly to address the needs of the community,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
BYOB Poker club offers memberships to community
Thursday August 4 saw the loud joyous celebration of winners and the defeated groans of losers at the grand opening of The Green Room, the new poker room in Port Isabel. The establishment, which is only open to adults of 21 years of age and is 100 percent legal, is owned and run by Justin and Amanda Green. Alongside the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, they had a ribbon cutting and were presented with a plaque.
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
McAllen Selects Local Firm For Bridge Construction
The McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen on Monday for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.
Last Things To Do in McAllen Before School Starts!
Summer is almost over, and school is just around the corner. You’re probably wondering if there are any last things to do in McAllen with your family before the school season begins. With all the local stores preparing for back-to-school, and many places like theaters and stadiums being booked for back-to-school, there doesn’t seem to be anything new. Well, look no further, here are a few events and places to check out just before your summer vacation ends!
Invasive crayfish found in pond at Brownsville apartment complex
Researchers found an invasive crayfish at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. From January through February, three specimens of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish were found. It's the first known introduction of the species in Texas, and the second detection of the species in the United States.
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
